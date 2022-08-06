Marquis Haynes suffers apparent left leg injury 

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. suffered an apparent left leg injury during Saturday's training camp practice.

The 2018 fourth-round pick went down midway through a planned scrimmage and immediately grabbed the area near his knee. After athletic trainers attended to him on the field, fellow defensive linemen Brian Burns and Matt Ioannidis helped carry him off. Those two and cornerback Donte Jackson then shared a moment with Haynes before he was carted inside.

"I have no update on Marquis. We have to get all the testing and all that," head coach Matt Rhule said after practice. "We'll get you something as soon as we know."