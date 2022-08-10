CJ Henderson makes strides at training camp

Henderson’s comfort level with the Panthers has helped him feel ready for the upcoming season, and he's been taking advice from veterans and coaches alike.

"I feel like I'm prepared," Henderson said. "I've got a lot of older vets teaching me new things, so I'm just taking that knowledge and continuing to grow."

The Panthers closed Tuesday's practice with some sprints for the first and second team units, getting some extra work since Wednesday's final practice will be mostly for the third units.

Aside from the conditioning run after practice, Henderson has made strides in a different race – the one Cooper watches most closely.

"He's trying really, really hard to become a great player," Cooper said. "I tell those guys, with all the talent we have, it's a race to become consistent. You can have three great plays out of 10, just because you're super talented. But in our position, if we don't have 10 plays out of 10, that could be a touchdown. We're just racing to be consistent in that group."

Cooper said that race isn't done until a player's NFL career comes to a close, which is far off the horizon for 23-year-old Henderson.

But he is "inching closer" to where the Panthers want him to be, Cooper said, and the work Henderson has put in toward his growth in the offseason has brought him closer to reaching that consistency goal.