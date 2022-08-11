Live Updates: Fan Fest practice 2022

KK Short, Shaq Thompson, Tre Boston and Steve Wilks pic.twitter.com/zkosvYtYhX— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 12, 2022
Jeremy Chinn says he feels like the defense is further along at this point this year than they were at this point last year.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 12, 2022
Sounds like most Panthers starters will get 8-10 plays on Saturday, maybe pushing up to 20 for some, Rhule says.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 12, 2022
Shaq Thompson and Jaycee Horn will not play.
Rhule says Mayfield and Darnold will each play a series or so Saturday. No decision on starter yet. Eight or 10 plays each.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 12, 2022
Matt Rhule speaks to the media https://t.co/GeEIrs8zZo— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 12, 2022
CJ Henderson’s good camp carries over to Charlotte. Pick-6 of Sam Darnold.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 12, 2022
Henderson has had an excellent camp.
Ickey Ekwonu tells @KristenBalboni the idea he’s playing in his home stadium is “still surreal.” pic.twitter.com/SRQBpz92HY— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 12, 2022
LS JJ Jansen snaps during 7-on-7s, not because there's any danger of him playing offense, but because the offensive linemen are usually doing other drills on other parts of the field.
DJ Moore is out there running 7-on-7s. If he's limited, it's not by much.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 11, 2022
It’s a hard enough drill to begin with for LBs. It’s even harder when … pic.twitter.com/eh8UqmJduB— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 11, 2022
Green, limited jersey, but not very concerning pic.twitter.com/tGOi3RE49i— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 11, 2022
Derrick Brown's excused tonight (personal), same as Daley and Sullivan.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 11, 2022
The guys who haven't been practicing the last few days (Marshall, Taylor, Thompson, Sullivan, Daley), not out here.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 11, 2022
DT Derrick Brown not here tonight either.
Robbie Anderson grabs a cutout of DJ Moore’s daughter, Ari, and hands it to DJ during intros. Cuteness ensues pic.twitter.com/Xzf68A3l6s— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 11, 2022
Five TEs here at practice tonight: Tremble, Ricci, Scott, and the two new guys, Becker and Izzo.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 11, 2022
We've got Zane Gonzalez out on the field early, for the Kicks for Kids promotion.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 11, 2022
For those of you joining us at Fan Fest, new TE Nate Becker will be wearing jersey number 46, and TE Ryan Izzo will be in 47.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 11, 2022
A sweet welcome awaits Charlotte native Ikem Ekwonu, who will be practicing in front of fans at Bank of America Stadium tonight pic.twitter.com/WtwdcalmCO— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 11, 2022
They were running out of TEs this week, only had one healthy one by the end of Wednesday's 3s against 3s practice. (Which led to the Sam Tecklenburg touchdown.) https://t.co/eisZi8EQs9— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 11, 2022
This place will be rocking and rolling pretty soon for Fan Fest.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 11, 2022
