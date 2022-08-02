Camp Observations: Robbie Anderson speeding up in camp 

– The defense came up with two more interceptions Tuesday – one off of both Mayfield and Darnold.

Mayfield was picked off by linebacker Frankie Luvu in a two-minute drill. A Darnold pass was tipped by Stantley Thomas-Oliver III before landing in Kenny Robinson's grip in a strong showing for the Panthers' secondary.

— Pads went on Monday, and Tuesday brought the first real day of offensive line vs. defensive line one-on-ones.

Those drills make for some good video, but it's important to watch them in the context that they're heavily weighted toward the defensive side. For instance, if defensive end Brian Burns blows past someone, it's largely because Brian Burns is very fast and has one of the best first steps in the league. Likewise, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis is very strong, so a one-on-one with a center or guard who doesn't have help isn't the kind of thing you can't always count on seeing during a game. But both those guys looked good in the drill, with Ioannidis getting a good push on Brady Christensen when he was taking a rep at guard.

Rookies Ikem Ekwonu and Cade Mays held up well for the most part, and if there's a visible difference in this camp, it's the increased level of competition on the offensive line

For a team that struggled to find capable starters last year (and used 14 different starting lineups in 17 games), there's clearly more depth and better top-end talent.

— Tuesday was the second day in full pads, and the blessed cloud cover of Monday was nowhere to be seen.

As a result, there were a couple of near-confrontations between teammates before cooler heads prevailed, with some offensive players taking exception to a Robinson shot downfield.

That kind of jawing at each other is common, especially when it was as hot as it was by the end of Tuesday's session. Inevitably, somebody will take a poke at someone. You like the competitiveness, until it gets out of hand and you don't.

— There were some splash plays by wide receivers Tuesday, but reserve Brandon Zylstra had a back-to-back sequence in which he kept his toes down and made an impressive grab on the sideline, and then got down the seam for a long gain across the middle.