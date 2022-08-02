Panthers release 2022 jersey schedule

Aug 02, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Will Bryan
CHARLOTTE - The Panthers have officially released the 2022 jersey schedule as well as the game promotion schedule.

As announced in July, Carolina will break out black helmets for the first time in franchise history in Week 10 on Thursday Night Football against the Falcons.

Carolina will wear white in the first nine games of the regular season, before wearing black in four of the final eight games (vs. Atlanta, vs. Denver, vs. Pittsburgh and vs. Detroit).

This season, Carolina will only wear blue jerseys twice, in the preseason at Washington and in Week 17 at Tampa Bay. Typically, league rules allow a team to wear alternate jerseys three times in a season, but the Panthers received an exception to wear black as one of the alternate uniforms for the blackout game against Atlanta.

The Panthers wear white in the second and third preseason games.

Pants and socks colors will be announced closer to game days each week of the season. Carolina is 116-128-1 all-time in white, 69-79 in black and 20-20 in blue in the regular season.

The team's promotion and game sponsor schedule has also been announced below. Additional marketing initiatives for home games could be added later into the season.

Table inside Article
WeekOpponentPromotionSponsor
PreseasonBuffaloPlay Football
1ClevelandKickoff
Bank of America
3New OrleansHispanic Heritage
Harris Teeter
4ArizonaKeep Pounding Game honoring Sam Mills
Coca-Cola
5San FranciscoCrucial Catch
Atrium Health
7Tampa Bay
Bojangles
10AtlantaSalute to Service / Blackout
Lowe's
12DenverPlay60
15PittsburghInspire Change
Daimler Truck North America
16DetroitPSL Owner Appreciation

