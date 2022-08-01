Austin Corbett has familiar faces in this new place

Mayfield and Corbett also have a Cleveland connection to wide receiver Rashard Higgins, who played with the Browns from 2016-21, and offensive line coach James Campen.

Campen coached the Browns' offensive line in 2019, which Mayfield saw as a major advantage in helping him with the quick transition to a new offense.

"I know his terminology, and I'm very thankful for that," Mayfield said. "That would be the hardest (adjustment); if it was a completely new offensive line system, protection schemes and all that – that'd be very difficult."

And Corbett said Mayfield's close relationship with Campen has helped the new quarterback make an easier adjustment to his new team – one that needed to be made with a short turnaround.

"Baker's going to have a good time no matter what," Corbett said. "He's going to joke around, he's going to give guys a hard time. He gives Campy a hard time a pretty good amount. It's just the bond they have. . . . They picked it right back up when he showed up here.

"It's been awesome, just a great guy to lighten the mood, but at the same time, he knows when to work."

Corbett said one of the benefits of holding training camp at Wofford, away from the facility, is the team bonding that happens as a result. Newer Panthers, like Corbett and Mayfield, have even more opportunities to get to know their teammates because they're living on campus and eating meals together.

"(When) we're here, there's nowhere to go," Corbett said. "You're staying in the dorms, around all the guys, and you've really got no option but to get to know everybody. He's doing an incredible job with it."

And Mayfield said having Corbett around has helped him feel a level of comfort, knowing their goals are aligned and that Corbett can help him get acclimated to a new locker room.

"He knows exactly what my motives are, what I want to do, and it's all about football and winning," Mayfield said. "That's great to have that similarity to where he can communicate that.