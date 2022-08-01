Austin Corbett has familiar faces in this new place

Aug 01, 2022 at 03:49 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Austin Corbett
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – For Austin Corbett and Baker Mayfield, nearly three years and a host of experiences have passed since the last time they played together.

The Panthers' new right guard and quarterback, who both joined this offseason, have taken on a new experience together before.

Only this time, they're not as "wide-eyed," as Mayfield put it.

Mayfield and Corbett were both drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, when Mayfield went first overall out of Oklahoma, and Corbett followed as the first pick of the second round from Nevada.

Once the two made it to Cleveland, Corbett said their initial connection was a natural result of being the new guys in the league and playing their respective positions.

"Quarterback (and) offensive lineman rookies kind of cling to each other," Corbett said.

Corbett was traded to the Rams during his second season in Cleveland, won a Super Bowl in Los Angeles, and signed with Carolina in March, while Mayfield stuck with the Browns until he was traded with just weeks to go before the start of Panthers training camp.

Together again at Carolina, Corbett and Mayfield have been able to trade stories of their experiences, take what they've learned from their journeys, and apply them to their new venture with the Panthers.

"Through the ups and downs of (Corbett) being traded, having some success there in L.A., being around some great veterans and learning – I had the same thing," Mayfield said. "(We're) able to come back together and talk about the experiences."

When Mayfield's trade news became official, Corbett posted on his Instagram story to celebrate the news.

"We've stayed in contact over the years, and I'd always been pulling for him there in Cleveland," Corbett said. "Obviously stoked to have him here. (He's a) great guy, great person, who genuinely just cares about you and wants to get to know you. He plays with his heart, that's for sure."

image

Mayfield and Corbett also have a Cleveland connection to wide receiver Rashard Higgins, who played with the Browns from 2016-21, and offensive line coach James Campen.

Campen coached the Browns' offensive line in 2019, which Mayfield saw as a major advantage in helping him with the quick transition to a new offense.

"I know his terminology, and I'm very thankful for that," Mayfield said. "That would be the hardest (adjustment); if it was a completely new offensive line system, protection schemes and all that – that'd be very difficult."

And Corbett said Mayfield's close relationship with Campen has helped the new quarterback make an easier adjustment to his new team – one that needed to be made with a short turnaround.

"Baker's going to have a good time no matter what," Corbett said. "He's going to joke around, he's going to give guys a hard time. He gives Campy a hard time a pretty good amount. It's just the bond they have. . . . They picked it right back up when he showed up here.

"It's been awesome, just a great guy to lighten the mood, but at the same time, he knows when to work."

Corbett said one of the benefits of holding training camp at Wofford, away from the facility, is the team bonding that happens as a result. Newer Panthers, like Corbett and Mayfield, have even more opportunities to get to know their teammates because they're living on campus and eating meals together.

"(When) we're here, there's nowhere to go," Corbett said. "You're staying in the dorms, around all the guys, and you've really got no option but to get to know everybody. He's doing an incredible job with it."

And Mayfield said having Corbett around has helped him feel a level of comfort, knowing their goals are aligned and that Corbett can help him get acclimated to a new locker room.

"He knows exactly what my motives are, what I want to do, and it's all about football and winning," Mayfield said. "That's great to have that similarity to where he can communicate that.

"If anybody has any questions, since I'm the new guy here, he can be another messenger for me. (It's) just that we're all on the same page trying to win games."

PHOTOS: First practice with pads at training camp

View photos from the first padded practice on Monday, August 1 at camp.

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy LB - 40 - Brandon Smith S - 34 - Sean Chandler
1 / 41

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

QB - 9 - Matt Corral
2 / 41

QB - 9 - Matt Corral

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I3453
3 / 41
DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
4 / 41

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

AE7I3397
5 / 41
AE7I2930
6 / 41
AE7I2978
7 / 41
AE7I2906
8 / 41
CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III CB - 36 - Madre Harper
9 / 41

CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

CB - 36 - Madre Harper

AE7I2912
10 / 41
FB - 45 - Giovanni Ricci TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
11 / 41

FB - 45 - Giovanni Ricci

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

T - 70 - Brady Christensen C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu WR - 15 - Andrew Parchmen OL - 74 - Austen Pleasants WR - 83 - Derek Wright
12 / 41

T - 70 - Brady Christensen

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

WR - 15 - Andrew Parchmen

OL - 74 - Austen Pleasants

WR - 83 - Derek Wright

AE7I2785
13 / 41
RB - 41 - Spencer Brown S - 25 - Xavier Brown K - 5 - Zane Gonzalez
14 / 41

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown

S - 25 - Xavier Brown

K - 5 - Zane Gonzalez

AE7I2749
15 / 41
RB - 41 - Spencer Brown RB - 37 - John Lovett
16 / 41

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown

RB - 37 - John Lovett

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos T - 72 - Taylor Moton CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes
17 / 41

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes

LB - 50 - Julian Stanford LB - 52 - Isaiah Graham-Mobley
18 / 41

LB - 50 - Julian Stanford

LB - 52 - Isaiah Graham-Mobley

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins
19 / 41

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins

S - 25 - Xavier Woods TE - 80 - Ian Thomas LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
20 / 41

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

1CW12608
21 / 41
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 52 - Isaiah Graham-Mobley
22 / 41

LB - 52 - Isaiah Graham-Mobley

LB - 52 - Isaiah Graham-Mobley LB - 55 - Corey Littleton
23 / 41

LB - 52 - Isaiah Graham-Mobley

LB - 55 - Corey Littleton

G - 66 - Mike Horton
24 / 41

G - 66 - Mike Horton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
25 / 41

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

LB - 52 - Isaiah Graham-Mobley CB - 39 - Chris Westry
26 / 41

LB - 52 - Isaiah Graham-Mobley

CB - 39 - Chris Westry

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW12618
27 / 41
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson
28 / 41

LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.
29 / 41

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
30 / 41

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 31 - Juston Burris
31 / 41

S - 31 - Juston Burris

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11426
32 / 41
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold DT - 99 - Matt Loannidis
33 / 41

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

DT - 99 - Matt Loannidis

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
34 / 41

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
35 / 41

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
36 / 41

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
37 / 41

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins
38 / 41

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 9 - Matt Corral
39 / 41

QB - 9 - Matt Corral

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 91 - Drew Jordan
40 / 41

DE - 91 - Drew Jordan

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
41 / 41

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
