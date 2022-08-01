Live Updates: First day of padded practice

Run— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 1, 2022
Darnold said it's natural for him and Mayfield to cheer for each other, as they have done so far. Mostly, they're cheering for the offense as a whole.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2022
But this competition has been utterly civil on every level.
Sam Darnold speaks to the media https://t.co/PRDwh62kke— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 1, 2022
Mayfield asked about trash-talking Shaq Thompson and Donte Jackson via text: "You don't pick out the weak link, you go straight for the head."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2022
Says Shaq needs work on this part of the game, but Donte will keep the conversation going.
Mayfield also not touching Watson questions, says it's "none of my business" since he game-plans against defense anyway. But his focus is on getting caught up to speed here.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2022
Mayfield admits his grasp of the Panthers offense "isn't second nature yet," but that he feels more comfortable than last week, as you might imagine.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2022
Baker Mayfield speaks to the media https://t.co/ucJZxNQg43— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 1, 2022
Rhule not commenting on the Watson suspension which would keep him out of their opener against the Browns, saying he's not talking about someone on other teams.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2022
Asked about OL reps, Rhule emphasizes they're taking the long view, so don't read too much into reps now.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2022
Sam Darnold ran with the 1s today, Baker Mayfield with the 2s, and Matt Rhule said that’ll be flipped tomorrow — similar how the reps were split early last week.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 1, 2022
Darnold with ones today, Mayfield with twos. Rhule said that would flip tomorrow, as they did last week. So Baker with the starters on Tuesday.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2022
Rhule said Horn is dealing with a little soreness, and is mostly doing individual. This was the plan for him.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2022
Matt Rhule speaks to the media https://t.co/inuKbztvDX— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 1, 2022
Then … Baker Mayfield short scoring toss to Rashard Higgins. Not surprisingly, that’s been Mayfield’s best connection so far in camp. https://t.co/2PH3i7d4GE— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 1, 2022
And another to Marshall.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 1, 2022
Now to a red zone period. https://t.co/wCsk6zpfLt
Baker Mayfield with a couple nice completions in a play-action period. First to Terrace Marshall and then to Stephen Sullivan.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 1, 2022
Jaycee on the bike now as he works his way back. This is expected. They’re not going to wear him out on day one.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2022
This is probably an overreaction on the first day of pads. This will sort itself out. https://t.co/GhWbCA1lW8— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2022
Darnold up first with the ones in 9-on-7, along with the Christensen-Jordan left side of the line.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2022
Horn did some early drills, now watching as DBs go into drills with WRs. Obviously they’re gonna be cautious these first few days. https://t.co/mIycH96OlE— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 1, 2022
Paul Pasqualoni can still move at 72 years young pic.twitter.com/VtB2CgBFfw— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 1, 2022
This WEATHER though >>>— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 1, 2022
There will be pads on at Panthers practice today for the first time. Adjust expectations accordingly.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 1, 2022
