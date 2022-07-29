Shaq Thompson: Passing along the lessons learned

Thompson didn't have much to say when asked by reporters Friday about his timeline for a return, or the specifics of his condition. But the expectation is he should be fine by the start of the regular season, when it matters most.

Having benefited from time and perspective, Thompson also knows that time doesn't stand still in football. That's why he's always approached his job as if it was tenuous, even when it wasn't. He thinks he has five or six more good years in him, but he knows not to take it for granted.

"My mindset has been the same since I got here; somebody's coming in to take my spot," he said. "This is the way I feed my family. I'm not going to let somebody come in here and take food off my plate or my kid's plate. Even in year eight, somebody they drafted is trying to take my spot. That's always been my mindset.

"But I'm not going to be one of the guys who don't help young guys, because we're only going to be as good as the weakest link. And as long as they come up to speed with us, we'll be good to go."

That's the lesson he learned from Davis and Kuechly, lessons that transcended football.

"They just had an understanding of the game, formations, how people attack us," Thompson said. "It's also understanding work ethic, how to be accountable. Understanding nobody's bigger than the team. We're all here for the same reason, we all have the same goals.

"And the way they play, the way they practiced is the standard. And that's what everyone follows."