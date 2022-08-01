Jaycee Horn activated from PUP list

Aug 01, 2022 at 10:03 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Panthers got some good news Monday morning, before they even walked onto the field for the first day in pads.

The team activated cornerback Jaycee Horn from the physically unable to perform list, clearing him to practice.

Horn was placed on PUP at the start of camp, as a precaution, after he experienced some soreness in his surgically repaired right foot. The 2021 first-rounder missed the rest of his rookie season after the injury in Week 3 in Houston.

He has healed well and practiced throughout the spring without complication.

He'll likely be limited as he works back to full fitness, but his return is a boost for a team which hopes to build on last year's defensive accomplishments.

