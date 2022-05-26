Jaycee Horn, a "football junkie," is back on the field

May 26, 2022 at 10:25 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Jaycee Horn

CHARLOTTE — Jaycee Horn admits he's never been good at waiting.

So as the Panthers cornerback works his way back to what amounts to a rookie year all over again, he's relishing every rep during OTAs.

Of course, Horn's no ordinary rookie, as he showed in the three games he played last year, before a broken foot sidelined the 2021 first-rounder.

"Jaycee obviously missed a lot of football; but Jaycee, he's a football junkie," Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said this week. "He was learning as the year went on last year. That's why these reps are so important. Every walkthrough. Every meeting. Every little bit that they do on their own. Every team period is a chance for those guys to develop."

At the rate Horn was developing last year, it's likely that recognition would have followed. He had an interception and was building a reputation as a shutdown corner in his short time on the field, so hearing the all-rookie teams and defensive rookie of the year honors awarded was tough for him, as he waited and rehabbed.

That's nothing against all-rookie corners Greg Newsome II of the Browns or Patrick Surtain II of the Broncos, or Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons, who won defensive rookie of the year honors. It's just that Horn holds himself to a high standard.

Related Links

"It ate me up; I'm not gonna lie," Horn admitted. "It killed me because regardless of circumstances, I ain't hitting my goals last year, you know? I wanted to be in that conversation. I wanted to be in the playoffs, I wanted to win, and I couldn't do any of that. I was hurt, so even though I couldn't control it, with me being hurt, it still ate at me bad. So all I can do is keep stacking the days and wait till game one."

A year ago, he was forced to watch and learn. That meant a lot of tape, and a lot of time spent with mentor and former defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore. He learned everything from the minutiae of defenses to physical recovery tips from Gilmore, and now he's ready to share those lessons. He's part of a much younger cornerback room, where 26-year-old Donte Jackson is practically the old man.

But Horn's always had the gravity of a veteran player, one of the side effects of growing up in an NFL household (his father was former Saints and Falcons wideout Joe Horn). He's still glad that Jackson's back, though, because he still hasn't quite wrapped his mind around the idea of being a leader (though he is).

"It was real comforting, cause he was like my vet when I came in," Horn said of Jackson, who re-signed this offseason after a brief trip to the free agent market. "He took me under his wing, showed me the ropes, showed me how to practice, showed me how to do all the little things. So I was kind of wary that I had to step into that leadership role real quick if he got out of here. So I was happy to know he was coming back, and I get to learn more from him, because, you know, it's definitely good to have him as a teammate."

And seeing Horn back on the field is good for them. During a recent practice, Horn took off during an individual drill, and casually made a leaping, twisting, one-handed grab behind his head in the middle of an otherwise nondescript practice, the kind of play that reminds you he's different.

Not being able to do more of that last year was tough for him — and them, obviously. But now he's back, and not taking a day for granted.

"It was difficult," he said of his forced absence last year. "Obviously, just being a competitor and seeing your team out there, you know, fighting to win and you can't help them out. It's frustrating, but you just take what comes with it. It helped me grow as a person and learn a little more about myself, so it was a good experience."

PHOTOS: Thursday OTAs action from the practice field

View photos from all the action at the Panthers OTAs workout on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
1 / 25

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall
2 / 25

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 83 - Derek Wright
3 / 25

WR - 83 - Derek Wright

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 10 - Ra'Shaun Henry
4 / 25

WR - 10 - Ra'Shaun Henry

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 86 - Colin Thompson
5 / 25

TE - 86 - Colin Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore
6 / 25

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore
7 / 25

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore
8 / 25

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 16 - Brandon Zylstra
9 / 25

WR - 16 - Brandon Zylstra

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 18 - Andre Roberts
10 / 25

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall
11 / 25

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_6543
12 / 25
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall
13 / 25

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Andre Parchment
14 / 25

WR - 15 - Andre Parchment

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_6715
15 / 25
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
16 / 25

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 16 - Brandon Zylstra
17 / 25

WR - 16 - Brandon Zylstra

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 41 - Spencer Brown
18 / 25

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 78 - Marquan McCall
19 / 25

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burna
20 / 25

DE - 53 - Brian Burna

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
21 / 25

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
22 / 25

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

AE7I7904
23 / 25
AE7I7929
24 / 25
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
25 / 25

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rookie Diaries: Cade Mays filling a number of roles

The sixth-rounder from Tennessee can play all five offensive line spots, and has some familiarity with his new teammates.

news

OTA Notebook: Christian McCaffrey listening to his body, and legends

The Panthers running back sought advice from Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk this offseason, as he works to keep himself ready for the regular season.

news

Sam Darnold working, and showing more "edge"

The quarterback has heard all the reports and rumors, but tries to keep a daily focus as he learns another new offense.

news

Panthers waive Joe Jackson

The former Cowboys and Browns defensive end was signed in February.

news

Live Updates from OTAs: Tuesday, May 24

View tweets and updates from Panthers social during Tuesday's workout.

news

D'Onta Foreman ready to add to comeback story

The new Panthers running back recalled a conversation with his late father, when discussing how he revived his career with the Titans last season.

news

Matt Corral featured at NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Fans got to see Corral in his Panthers jersey for the first time.

news

Ask The Old Guy: What to make of Matt Corral

With the draft excitement behind us, it is time for wild overreactions to things one cannot possibly know based on the evidence.

news

Panthers' 2022 preseason dates and times are set

The Panthers will play one preseason game at Bank of America Stadium in August.

news

Jeff Nixon, Samir Suleiman to take part in leadership program

The NFL Coach and Front Office Accelerator is designed to help diverse candidates.

news

Presenting Keep Pounding: Stories of Sam

We want fans to share their stories of Sam Mills, on the field and off, and how he impacted you or the ones you love.

Advertising