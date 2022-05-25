Rookie Diaries: Cade Mays filling a number of roles

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are asking Cade Mays to do a lot of things for a rookie.

He at least has the benefit of being used to moving around, as well as a familiar face as he gets adjusted.

The sixth-round pick from Tennessee played all five offensive line positions in college (including his first two years at Georgia), so the Panthers are already getting looks at him at center, guard, and tackle as he progresses from rookie minicamp into OTAs.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule noted that Mays was "one of the few guys playing three positions," and that versatility will be essential for Mays as they develop an offensive line group that also included a couple of free agent pickups and first-rounder Ikem Ekwonu.

While most of his recent experience in college was at tackle, Mays will likely get most of his work at guard and center, as he has in recent practices.

Mays said that being able to play more than one spot was "essential," since the fight for roster spots will be more competitive this season. After adding guard Austin Corbett and center Bradley Bozeman in free agency and then drafting Ekwonu and Mays, it's a deeper offensive line group than the Panthers have had in the past.