Rookie Diaries: Kalon Barnes learning with more reps

While there's obviously value in Barnes' ability to dash, Rhule said the extra reps are good for him while he learns more about the mechanics of playing cornerback in the NFL.

"There's a lot more to this game than just being fast," Rhule said. "He has a lot to learn, so those reps are really, really valuable for him."

Barnes said his teammates are fully aware of his full-speed potential and "hold him accountable" on the field.

"I ran 4.2 at the combine, so they want to see 4.2 on the field," Barnes said. "Even if I'm tired, I just try to give as much as I can. You get tired, but you can still be fast. They just want me to play fast."

As a rookie in training camp, Barnes said he's soaking in all of the advice he's getting from veterans, and he's remained focused on improvement.

"D-Jack, Jaycee, all the vets in the room, I just try to pick their brains," Barnes said. "(If) they see me do anything during the play while we're watching film, I want them to correct me."

And though he's now in the pros, Barnes has taken his focus to a message he used to hear from Rhule back in college.