Xavier Woods returns to his football "sanctuary"

On the practice field, Woods has also started his own trend: Wearing the NFL's Guardian Cap by choice.

Guardian Caps are a soft shell that adds extra padding around the helmet, meant to reduce impacts taken from hits to the head. Linemen, linebackers and tight ends are required to wear it for the first two weeks of camp, but Woods adds the extra layer on his own accord.

Woods said his decision to wear the shell started with his wife, who asked about the Guardian Caps she saw other players wearing. When he told her it was a requirement for their position groups to wear them, but that he didn't have to, she came back with a quick "Yes, you do," he said.

But he also sees the benefit for himself. He said reducing the effects from hits is a benefit, and he's open to talking about his decision to wear the extra layer of protection when his teammates ask.

"I think we all come to the conclusion that this game will have some effect on us," Woods said. "(It's) just to be able to reduce some of the effects on my brain as much as possible, especially at practice."

And it's worth it for Woods to be able to hit in practice, to feel the release from anything troubling his mind, and to play the game he loves.