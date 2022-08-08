Live Updates: Training camp practice on Monday, August 8

First full team period of the day starts with Baker Mayfield at QB and Ickey Ekwonu at LT.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 8, 2022
There it is 2️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Gz9FeOsqx2— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 8, 2022
🗣 JUICEEE 🗣@CMC_22 pic.twitter.com/7BazJ3K7Cu— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 8, 2022
Monday Monday Monday @_DJack01 pic.twitter.com/wFXFfqKMhH— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 8, 2022
Jaycee Horn back in shells, so likely just individual drills again. Still hasn’t worn full pads this camp, but at least he’s back in shells after spending last two practices in street clothes.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 8, 2022
Marquis Haynes is out here. No pads and carrying a red jersey, but still somewhat remarkable considering what it usually means when a guy is carted off after grabbing his knee.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 8, 2022
CJ Henderson is back out here warming up after he rolled his ankle and did not participate in Saturday’s practice— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 8, 2022
Red jersey for Terrace Marshall today.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 8, 2022
Jaycee Horn is back in pads at practice. pic.twitter.com/OuenbJXhbn— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 8, 2022
Terrace Marshall Jr also still in a red jersey.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 8, 2022
Former Panthers GM Bill Polian here at camp today with @SiriusXMNFL after his weekend trip to Canton, alongside the legendary @alexmarvez— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 8, 2022
Always good to see them
Marquis Haynes and Keith Taylor out here with red jerseys.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 8, 2022
Keith might still need some time, but Marquis avoided any damage Saturday, so he’s day-to-day.
The return of the daily Matt. pic.twitter.com/TubXnfdERV— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 8, 2022
Running this back for the morning crowd.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 8, 2022
Great job by @_alexmgrant and @CPScoreboard and the rest of our team this weekend, putting all of these incredible images together.
It was memorable at a lot of levels. https://t.co/vpgzfIiG6p
One more week.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 8, 2022
Whether it’s at the crack of dawn or under the soft glow of a full moon, nothing says welcome quite like this. pic.twitter.com/66xKKd7h3k