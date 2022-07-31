Rookie Diaries: Ikem Ekwonu working to "earn his spot" 

While Ekwonu is thrilled to put pads on and go at full speed come Monday, it's not to say he hasn't taken in every part of the process so far.

The 21-year-old new Panther said he's taking everything in from being around veterans along the offensive line. Ekwonu said he keeps an open ear around his teammates, naming Austin Corbett, Taylor Moton, Christensen, Bradley Bozeman, and Cameron Erving specifically as players who have had his attention.

He's also been taking in the early days of training camp, part of the many offseason programs Ekwonu said has helped him make the jump to the league.

"It's definitely been good," he said. "Obviously, having the rookie minicamp, OTAs, the phase two and phase three programs have helped a lot in my development. I feel like it's definitely been a good couple of days, and I'm looking forward to the rest of camp."

What's coming up is what Ekwonu has been waiting for – the chance to continue to show what he's learned from those with more experience through OTAs and the first days of training camp, working to earn his spot.

And he's ready to add an edge with pads in practice.