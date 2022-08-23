Rookie Diaries: Cade Mays stays prepared at any position 

Because he has experience moving across the offensive line, Mays said he knew to study the playbook and always be ready for any situation.

"I'm trying to be prepared for all those positions," Mays said. "When you prepare for all of them, you don't get surprised when it ends up happening. Because most of the time it ends up happening, where you're going to be playing somewhere you're not expected to."

Even still, Mays said he's still seen a lot of personal growth from the start of training camp toward the end of the preseason. He said the NFL is similar to college, but he's taking extra steps to keep himself ready now that football is his job "every single day."

While football is now Mays' primary responsibility, he said he has shouldered any added pressure well.