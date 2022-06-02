Rookie Diaries: Ikem Ekwonu putting in the "work"

He hasn't been doing a lot of singing to date, but he knows that will come when he gets to training camp, where rookies have to perform for their teammates as part of the team-building ritual. With his background in musical theatre and chorus from elementary school to high school here at Providence Day, his musical talents were a popular storyline around the draft. So the word is out on the street, and he's not going to be surprised when that time comes.

"Nothing yet," Ekwonu said with a laugh when asked if he's had to perform. "I anticipate I'm going to have to sing a song at some point. I'm already getting ready for that."

Of course, the big thing is getting ready to play.

After rookie minicamp ended, Ekwonu began to mix in with the veteran additions and incumbent linemen, and it's customary for rookies to work their way in slowly. Eventually, everyone expects him to be a long-term starter. For now, he's learning a playbook and working his way through drills with some of his fellow young players, watching some more experienced guys work with the first team as he assimilates. That's neither unique nor unexpected.

Ekwonu admitted the Panthers' playbook is more complicated than what he had to learn at N.C. State, specifically in terms of his responsibility for knowing formations. New offensive line coach James Campen wants his linemen to understand the entire offensive philosophy rather than zeroing in on a single player's responsibility, and that's something he's learning as he goes.

"Our job is to take whatever we're doing here and simplify as much as we can for them," Campen said. "But the best way we can do that, in our opinion here, is to make sure you know what the concept is. The why of the play and not just learning plays, so you can say, 'I know this one goes to the right, but why does it, why does it set the formation that way?'