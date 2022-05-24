OTA Notebook: Christian McCaffrey listening to his body, and legends

In an effort to keep himself fresh for the coming regular season, McCaffrey said he reached out to former Colts and Rams superstar Marshall Faulk this offseason for any tips he might have. Faulk played 12 years in the league, and never played fewer than 11 games in any of those seasons. So he gets it.

"I've always changed stuff, always looking to see how you can get better, how you can get bigger, faster, stronger, smarter," McCaffrey said Tuesday. "One thing I've done is I've reached out to a lot of backs who have played. A guy I'm really appreciative for, Marshall Faulk, gave me some great advice. Just listening to what he had to say and the different things that he did in the offseason at different points. Injuries or not, sometimes you've got to change your offseason and your approach. . . .