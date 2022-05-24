Live Updates from OTAs: Tuesday, May 24

Darnold: “For me, it’s focusing on what I can do right now.”— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 24, 2022
Sam, with advice for every one of us, in every situation.
McCaffrey says the goal is to be fresh come the regular season, so adjusting offseason reps makes sense. Likes the “open communication” with staff.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 24, 2022
He’s always looking for new ways to be ready, and has talked to a lot of backs, including Marshall Faulk about offseason plans.
Christian McCaffrey at the podium. pic.twitter.com/X8z3Tq9yoB— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 24, 2022
Jeremy Chinn said all his focus has been on being a safety, and making more plays (and having an impact on the whole defense) there. He’ll still move around at times, but that’s what he is now.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 24, 2022
He also “loves" working with Steve Wilks, he said with a huge grin.
Rhule says Marquis Haynes had surgery on his hand.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 24, 2022
Doesn’t seem to be a long-term concern (that’s my interpretation at least).
Matt Rhule says Sam Darnold is “working as hard as he ever has,” and is making progress this offseason. Sees mechanical improvements, and that Sam has “bought in completely” to the Ben McAdoo way.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 24, 2022
Run block work with Ickey Ekwonu pic.twitter.com/xxAHJFszRQ— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) May 24, 2022
Two pretty good offensive options, 2 and 22. (Wanted to mix up the grainy cell phone pics from the normal “several QBs throwing” shot.) pic.twitter.com/L0sQx7l1oS— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 24, 2022
DE Marquis Haynes not practicing, wearing a sling, left hand in a cast.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 24, 2022
Several other players in green jerseys, signifying they’re at some point in the return-to-play protocols, including Foreman and Nixon.
It’s mildly interesting (to me) that when they do individual drills, they’ll have Brady Christensen snap to QBs. They have four here.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 24, 2022
They don’t need a short-term center, but if BC can do that down the road, it’s reasonable to imagine him being good at it (smart, explosive).
Got us 👻@Fire_Burns99 x @Terracemjr pic.twitter.com/Sx8Qam5kXg— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 24, 2022
A few veterans not here for the voluntary work, including WR Robbie Anderson.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 24, 2022
Handful of players in red jerseys for open OTA, including DE Yetur Gross-Matos and WR Shi Smith.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 24, 2022
Attendance is good for the voluntary work (and yes DE Brian Burns is here).
First two dudes out to the field for the first (open to the media) OTA - Matt Corral and Sam Darnold.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 24, 2022