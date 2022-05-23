D'Onta Foreman ready to add to comeback story

Instead of collapsing without their star runner, the Titans won four of their final five games in the regular season with Foreman carrying the load, winning the AFC South.

So for the Panthers, the appeal is obvious.

With memories of Mike Davis stepping in for McCaffrey in 2020, they knew the value of having a bigger back around.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule remembered Foreman's explosive ability from his college days, and thought it was a good fit.

"You see the way he played last year, he ran with power, ran the wide zone game, but had long speed to get down the field," Rhule said of Foreman, who came here on a one-year deal. "For us, in our situation when you have Christian McCaffrey, and you have Chuba, to add a big back like D'Onta, to me gives us a nice mix.

"He brings something the other guys don't have, and he showed it last year playing for the Titans."

This chance is another one Foreman wants to make the most of. He missed most of the 2018 season coming back from the Achilles, and spent the 2019 season on injured reserve with the Colts after a torn biceps.

So the simple act of going through offseason workouts and OTAs is one Foreman won't take for granted.

"It's been a while since I was able to have a complete year together with everything I've been through," he said with a laugh. He was also quick to point out how "welcoming" McCaffrey was for him, describing his new teammate as: "Great leader, great player, great person."

"Whatever my role, I'm ready to excel in it," Foreman said. "I feel like I can excel in it. So whatever it turns out to be, I'm going to put my best foot forward to get it done."

But no matter how things unfold here, Foreman proved last fall he could still make a difference — after his father insisted that he could.

"It was something I had to prove to myself and my family," Foreman said of his comeback. "My dad wasn't physically there to watch it, but it was something I wanted to show.