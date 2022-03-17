D'Onta Foreman signs with Carolina on Thursday

Mar 17, 2022 at 04:39 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
D'Onta-Foreman-Landscape

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers aren't going to get caught short in the backfield again.

On Thursday afternoon, running back D'Onta Foreman officially signed with Carolina on a one-year deal.

Foreman was a productive backup for Tennessee last year, stepping in when Derrick Henry was injured and running 133 times for 566 yards and three touchdowns.

Foreman had three 100-yard rushing games in the second half of the season for the Titans, keeping them afloat while their star back was out with a foot injury.

The 6-foot-1, 236-pounder was originally a third-round pick of the Texans.

The Panthers needed some insurance for Christian McCaffrey﻿, who has struggled with injuries of his own the last two years. Rookie Chuba Hubbard filled in capably at times, but Foreman offers a more experienced alternative.

Best of D'onta Foreman through the years

Foreman has played in 26 career games with Tennessee (2020-21) and Houston (2017-18).

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
1 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) tries to get past Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King (25) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
2 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) tries to get past Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King (25) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans' D'Onta Foreman catches a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
3 / 35

Houston Texans' D'Onta Foreman catches a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Michael Perez/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman, right, is stopped by a group of Miami Dolphins defenders in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
4 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman, right, is stopped by a group of Miami Dolphins defenders in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

James Kenney/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
5 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
6 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) is knocked out of bounds short of the goal line by San Francisco 49ers defenders Josh Norman (26) and Jimmie Ward, right, in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
7 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) is knocked out of bounds short of the goal line by San Francisco 49ers defenders Josh Norman (26) and Jimmie Ward, right, in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman (27) scores on a 34-yard run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Houston. Foreman was injured on the play. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
8 / 35

Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman (27) scores on a 34-yard run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Houston. Foreman was injured on the play. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) rushes during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
9 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) rushes during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans' D'Onta Foreman scores a touchdown past Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
10 / 35

Houston Texans' D'Onta Foreman scores a touchdown past Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Michael Perez/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) is introduced for an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
11 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) is introduced for an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman plays against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
12 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman plays against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
13 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) during player warmups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
14 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) during player warmups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman walks on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
15 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman walks on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

WADE PAYNE/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) comes onto the field for an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
16 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) comes onto the field for an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons running back D'Onta Foreman runs against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
17 / 35

Atlanta Falcons running back D'Onta Foreman runs against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) leaves the field after the Titans beat the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
18 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) leaves the field after the Titans beat the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman plays against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
19 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman plays against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) runs the ball against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
20 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) runs the ball against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Justin Rex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 21-yard run against the Miami Dolphins in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
21 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 21-yard run against the Miami Dolphins in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
El running back de los Titans de Tennessee D'Onta Foreman y el quarterback Ryan Tannehill celebran luego de que Foreman anotó un touchdown en el partido de la NFL contra los Dolphins de Miami, el domingo 2 de enero de 2022, en Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Foto/Wade Payne)
22 / 35

El running back de los Titans de Tennessee D'Onta Foreman y el quarterback Ryan Tannehill celebran luego de que Foreman anotó un touchdown en el partido de la NFL contra los Dolphins de Miami, el domingo 2 de enero de 2022, en Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Foto/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman flexes his muscles as he is introduced to come onto the field for an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
23 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman flexes his muscles as he is introduced to come onto the field for an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman (27) is upended by Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tramon Williams (25) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
24 / 35

Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman (27) is upended by Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tramon Williams (25) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92), left, and linebacker Pete Werner (20) chase Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) out of bounds during an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
25 / 35

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92), left, and linebacker Pete Werner (20) chase Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) out of bounds during an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman runs during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
26 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman runs during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) runs against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
27 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) runs against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) is hit by Houston Texans middle linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) on a run during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
28 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) is hit by Houston Texans middle linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) on a run during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

Justin Rex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
29 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
30 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) reacts to a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
31 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) reacts to a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Justin Rex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) carries the football with Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (55) defending during an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. The Steelers won 19-13.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
32 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) carries the football with Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (55) defending during an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. The Steelers won 19-13.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (45) scores a touchdown ahead of Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
33 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (45) scores a touchdown ahead of Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Ben Margot/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman (27) runs against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
34 / 35

Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman (27) runs against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
35 / 35

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers bring back safety Juston Burris

The team agreed to terms with the veteran on a one-year deal, adding some experience to a young secondary.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Rashaan Melvin

The veteran cornerback is back on a one-year deal, giving some experience to a young position group.
news

Panthers restructure Christian McCaffrey's contract

The move adds some salary cap flexibility after an active first week of the league year.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Cory Littleton

The former Raiders and Rams linebacker gives them another versatile part on defense.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Donte Jackson

The former second-round pick has 12 career interceptions with Carolina.
news

Panthers agree to terms with center Bradley Bozeman

The former Ravens starter is coming on a one-year deal, another addition for the offensive line.
news

Panthers agree to terms with punter Johnny Hekker

The NFL's All-Decade punter of the 2010s joins on a three-year deal, strengthening their special teams.
news

Panthers extend wide receiver DJ Moore

The team gave the 2018 first-rounder a new four-year deal, to reward him for his consistent excellence.
news

Guard Austin Corbett officially signs with Panthers

Corbett started all 17 games for the Rams in 2021, helping Los Angeles to a Super Bowl victory.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Matt Ioannidis

The former Washington defensive tackle adds some interior pressure to the line.
news

Panthers restructure Robby Anderson's contract

They added some salary cap flexibility, as they continue to make a number of moves.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Damien Wilson

The former Jaguars linebacker has a Super Bowl ring from his time with the Chiefs, and adds to a thin position.
Advertising