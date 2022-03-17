D'Onta Foreman signs with Carolina on Thursday

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers aren't going to get caught short in the backfield again.
On Thursday afternoon, running back D'Onta Foreman officially signed with Carolina on a one-year deal.
Foreman was a productive backup for Tennessee last year, stepping in when Derrick Henry was injured and running 133 times for 566 yards and three touchdowns.
Foreman had three 100-yard rushing games in the second half of the season for the Titans, keeping them afloat while their star back was out with a foot injury.
The 6-foot-1, 236-pounder was originally a third-round pick of the Texans.
The Panthers needed some insurance for Christian McCaffrey, who has struggled with injuries of his own the last two years. Rookie Chuba Hubbard filled in capably at times, but Foreman offers a more experienced alternative.
Foreman has played in 26 career games with Tennessee (2020-21) and Houston (2017-18).