Jaycee Horn working his way back

"It was probably the most difficult thing I've been through in my life," he said of the injury. "I always had football. There have been some tough things I went through, but I could always go back to football. And that was the first time in my life it was snatched away from me for a whole year, at the time I needed it the most. Being a rookie, being a top-10 pick, there's a lot of pressure that comes with that naturally.

"And I was playing well. The Houston game, the game had slowed down. I was in a groove like, man, I could do this forever. It was kind of easy to me. I was real comfortable. Was starting to get my schedule together, coming into the building, how I attack the week, how I attack my game plan."

But then, in a moment, that momentum was lost. The second he went down on the artificial turn at Reliant Stadium it looked bad, but Horn tried to talk himself out of the news he feared.