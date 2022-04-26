Panthers entering draft with options "open"

Apparently, they're going into the weekend with options that are, wait for it, open.

General manager Scott Fitterer didn't break much ground during the annual pre-draft press conference, but he did reestablish the Panthers' need to have "flexibility" since they have a couple of big needs and only one pick in the first two days of the draft.

So while he was asked a lot about the possibility of drafting a quarterback, he didn't commit to it. He did mention that there were veteran options available, but that he wouldn't deal with those until after the draft. That was as close as we got to new information (though that was also reasonably obvious, since they only have Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker on the roster, and league rules prevent teams from discussing players on other rosters).

"We've talked about it since the season; we want to stabilize the quarterback position. We need consistent play out of that," Fitterer said. "I sat down with Sam yesterday, and we talked about everything. We need to help him out as well. We need to help him out with the offensive line. I think we've done a good job keeping DJ Moore here and Christian McCaffrey, and surrounding him with talent, so he doesn't feel like he has to make every play. And we do have to protect him.

"In our conversation, I said, hey, listen, we are going to add to this group. Through this weekend, there's a pretty good chance we could add to this group. It's an open competition. It's his spot right now, but whoever can take this spot and run with it, we're going to do that. He was good with it, we're all on the same page, and we know we need to stabilize that position. And we're looking forward to adding to it."

Fitterer wouldn't get into the particulars of the adding, meaning they have options (open ones), whether it's in the first round, or making more moves. By making five trades last year, he developed a reputation of being willing to deal, so his phone has been ringing. He said there have been a few solid inquiries about the sixth pick, but he wasn't going to trade just to add bulk, as they did with an 11-man draft class last year.