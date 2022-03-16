Full list of Panthers draft picks for 2022

Mar 16, 2022 at 01:19 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
DraftOrder-2022Landscape

CHARLOTTE — With compensatory picks awarded on Wednesday before the start of the new league year, the Panthers now know where their picks in the 2022 NFL Draft will fall.

In addition to their own first-round pick (sixth overall), the Panthers have five other picks this year.

Those picks include:

— The Rams' fourth-rounder (137th overall), acquired in a draft-day trade with Houston last year.

— The Jaguars' fifth-rounder (144th overall), acquired in the C.J. Henderson trade.

— Their own fifth-rounder (149th overall).

— The Raiders' sixth-rounder (199th overall), acquired in the Denzel Perryman trade.

— The Patriots' seventh-rounder (242nd overall), acquired in a trade with the Dolphins for Greg Little.

All that is subject to any subsequent deals, and they've been open to the possibility of acquiring extra picks this year through multiple means.

