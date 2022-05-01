Final Grades: Panthers 2022 draft class

ANALYSIS: I think the main criticism here is a failure of GM Scott Fitterer to make more out of what they have. We've watched, for instance, as the Eagles rescue themselves through smart administrative work, and then watch other teams (such as the Panthers) in a perpetual shrug emoji. If the plan was not to draft the best quarterback available, the limited draft capital at their disposal should have gone toward an all-In approach to buoy Sam Darnold. If the plan was to draft a quarterback to compete with Darnold, they should have tailored the draft around Corral, who hails from an RPO heavy system that requires certain players to make it effective. Brandon Smith seems like a Phil Snow (defensive coordinator) type of player, though, with blitz capability off the edge and a mean streak. While it's always hard to project big hitters once collegiate players reach a larger pond, Smith has quite the resume of helmet-twisters from his time in Happy Valley.