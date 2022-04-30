Panthers select defensive end Amaré Barno in sixth round

Apr 30, 2022 at 04:07 PM
Ethan Joyce
DraftAnnouncement_Black_Wide

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers selected Virginia Tech edge rusher Amaré Barno in the sixth round (189) of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Barno, who is 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds, registered a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, the fastest time for a defensive lineman since 2003.

He becomes another young speedster coming off the edge for the Panthers, joining Pro Bowl defensive end Brian Burns.

"Just being behind someone like that, learn things from him and have the experience, I'll just continue to improve my game," Barno said of Burns.

Related Links

He's also a South Carolina native with ties to the Queen City. Barno is from Blythewood, graduating from Westwood High School. Barno said his family lives in Charlotte. Hs stepfather is a barber in town that cuts some current Panthers players' hair.

Barno had 3.5 sacks in 12 starts for the Hokies, leading the team with 28 quarterback pressures in 2021. Barno started the season by helping Virginia Tech upend a top-10 ranked North Carolina by notching 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

He made the transition from linebacker to defensive end ahead of his junior season. Barno turned that into a year where he earned honorable mention consideration from the ACC, leading the Power 5 with 16 tackles for loss in 2020. Barno became so effective for the Hokies that he started the team's last six games that season. Barno finished 2020 with 43 total tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovered and two pass breakups.

Barno spent his first two seasons at a junior college powerhouse in Butler Community College. During his sophomore year, he had 71 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.

"They wanted me to get closer to the ball and not do too much thinking," Barno said of his coaches' decision to move him on defense. "... They just wanted me to go."

PHOTOS: Best of Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno

View photos of Barno from his time at Virginia Tech and the combine where he ran the fastest 40 (4.36) by a defensive lineman since 2003.

Virginia Tech linebacker Amare Barno rushes North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
1 / 16

Virginia Tech linebacker Amare Barno rushes North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)
2 / 16

during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)

Matt Gentry/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 16

American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno leaps during the vertical jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
4 / 16

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno leaps during the vertical jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno (25) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
5 / 16

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno (25) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6 / 16

American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
7 / 16

American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)
8 / 16

during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)

Matt Gentry/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Brandon Yates (50) sets a block on Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Amare Barno (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, September 18, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
9 / 16

West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Brandon Yates (50) sets a block on Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Amare Barno (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, September 18, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring)

William Wotring/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno (25) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
10 / 16

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno (25) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
11 / 16

American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)
12 / 16

during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)

Matt Gentry/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)
13 / 16

during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)

Matt Gentry/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Virginia TechÕs VirginiaÕs in the second half of the Virginia - Virginia Tech NCAA college football game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday December 12 2020. Virginia Tech wn the game 33-15. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)
14 / 16

Virginia TechÕs VirginiaÕs in the second half of the Virginia - Virginia Tech NCAA college football game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday December 12 2020. Virginia Tech wn the game 33-15. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
15 / 16

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
16 / 16

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers select offensive lineman Cade Mays in sixth round

Mays earned All-SEC honors in 2021 after giving up just one sack.

news

Full list of Panthers draft picks for 2022

Carolina trade its fourth-round pick and next year's third to take quarterback Matt Corral 94th overall.

news

Panthers select linebacker Brandon Smith in fourth round of NFL Draft

Smith was an All-Big Ten honoree out of Penn State with size and speed.

news

Best prospects remaining heading into final day of draft

Carolina has four picks remaining in the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

news

Grading the Panthers third-round pick of Matt Corral

See what media outlets had to say about Carolina's Friday draft action.

news

2022 Draft Day 2 transcripts

Read what Matt Corral, Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer had to say after Friday's action.

news

Matt Corral felt an immediate "comfort" with Panthers

The Ole Miss quarterback was drafted in the third round, and thinks he fits well with what's here.

news

Social media reacts to Matt Corral selection

See what media and fans posted about the Corral pick on social media.

news

Panthers draft quarterback Matt Corral 94th overall in third round

Trade up with the Patriots to get a passer late on the second day.

news

Best prospects remaining after first night of 2022 draft

Quarterback Malik Willis is one of the top prospects remaining heading into round two.

news

Grading the Panthers first-round pick of Ickey Ekwonu

Read what the national media said about Carolina's first round on Thursday.

Advertising