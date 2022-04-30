Panthers select offensive lineman Cade Mays in sixth round

"We were sitting right next to each other on the plane to the combine, so it was a tight squeeze," said Mays, who is 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds.

Mays was a stalwart on a Tennessee offensive line that paved the way to a four-win improvement in the team's record from 2020 to 2021. He played all ten games at right tackle for the Volunteers last season, and he's played at every other line position during his four-year college career.

He said he is confident of filling in at any position, but he assumes he might go anywhere on the inside with Carolina.

Mays spent his first two college football seasons at Georgia, where he appeared in 25 total games with 18 starts. He became a continuation of a Knoxville legacy, where his father, Kevin, played and his brother, Cooper, is currently a fellow offensive lineman. Mays said he and his brother dreamed of playing collegiately together, and he was fortunate that dream became a reality.