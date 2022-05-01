Panthers agree to terms with 2022 undrafted free agents

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another rookie quarterback to the mix and supplemented some thin spots on the roster, by agreeing to terms with a class of 13 undrafted rookies.
The list includes Elon quarterback Davis Cheek, another hometown product to go along with first-rounder Ickey Ekwonu. Cheek played at Butler High in Charlotte. He started 40 games in five years at Elon, throwing for 8,548 yards, with 51 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.
The Panthers also added five wide receivers, adding to the position group after being unable to find some depth and a return option during the draft.
Those receivers include Virginia's Ra'Shaun Henry, Eastern Washington's Talolo Limu-Jones, Florida State's Andrew Parchment, Miami's Charleston Rambo, and Utah State's Derek Wright.
They also signed three linebackers to add depth to that position, including Illinois' Khalan Tolson, Boston College's Isaiah Graham-Mobley, and Fresno State's Arron Mosby.
The rest of the class includes North Dakota State tight end Josh Babicz, Penn State safety Drew Hartlaub, Penn State running back John Lovett, and Kentucky defensive tackle Marquan McCall.
Much like their draft class, there was a heavy emphasis on speed and physical traits.
Hartlaub, an outstanding special teams player at Penn State, ran a 4.22-second 40 at their pro day this spring. That's faster than seventh-rounder Kalon Barnes, who was the fastest player at this year's scouting combine at 4.23. Tolson ran a 4.45 at Illinois' pro day at 235 pounds, which would have put him in the top three of the linebackers at the combine this year as well.
The Panthers will hold a rookie minicamp on May 13-15.
|Name
|School
|TE Josh Babicz
|North Dakota State
|QB Davis Cheek
|Elon
|LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley
|Boston College
|S Drew Hartlaub
|Penn State
|WR Ra'Shaun Henry
|Virginia
|WR Talolo Limu-Jones
|Eastern Washington
|RB John Lovett
|Penn State
|DT Marquan McCall
|Kentucky
|LB Arron Mosby
|Fresno State
|WR Andrew Parchment
|Florida State
|WR Charleston Rambo
|Miami
|LB Khalan Tolson
|Illinois
|WR Derek Wright
|Utah State
View photos of all of the undrafted free agents that agreed to terms after the draft.