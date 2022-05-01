Panthers agree to terms with 2022 undrafted free agents

The Panthers also added five wide receivers, adding to the position group after being unable to find some depth and a return option during the draft.

Those receivers include Virginia's Ra'Shaun Henry, Eastern Washington's Talolo Limu-Jones, Florida State's Andrew Parchment, Miami's Charleston Rambo, and Utah State's Derek Wright.

They also signed three linebackers to add depth to that position, including Illinois' Khalan Tolson, Boston College's Isaiah Graham-Mobley, and Fresno State's Arron Mosby.

The rest of the class includes North Dakota State tight end Josh Babicz, Penn State safety Drew Hartlaub, Penn State running back John Lovett, and Kentucky defensive tackle Marquan McCall.

Much like their draft class, there was a heavy emphasis on speed and physical traits.

Hartlaub, an outstanding special teams player at Penn State, ran a 4.22-second 40 at their pro day this spring. That's faster than seventh-rounder Kalon Barnes, who was the fastest player at this year's scouting combine at 4.23. Tolson ran a 4.45 at Illinois' pro day at 235 pounds, which would have put him in the top three of the linebackers at the combine this year as well.