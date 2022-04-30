Panthers select cornerback Kalon Barnes out of Baylor

Apr 30, 2022 at 06:13 PM
DraftAnnouncement_Blue_Wide (2)

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers selected cornerback Kalon Barnes from Baylor in the seventh round (242nd overall) of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Barnes started ten games for a Bears team that won 12 games and the Big 12 Conference title game. The Silsbee, Texas native grabbed an interception in each of the last three seasons.

Carolina head coach Matt Rhule coached Barnes at Baylor for two seasons, but at the end of the day, Rhule said the speed stood out more than anything.

"We brought Boogie here not because I coached him," Rhule said, calling Barnes by his nickname, "but because he could fly."

Barnes made 23 total tackles, five pass breakups, and a fumble recovery in 2021. He had an interception against Oklahoma, helping Baylor set a course for the Big 12 conference championship.

He also flashed neck-breaking speed: he ran an NFL Combine-best 4.23 40-yard dash, which was the fastest time for a defensive player and the second-fastest time ever in the drill.

Barnes made the transition from wide receiver to cornerback as a true freshman in 2018. He was a member of the track team early in his time at Baylor, winning the 100-meter dash in his debut meet at the USC Trojan Invitational in 2019.

Barnes became the last of the Panthers' six-man draft class. He was the third defensive player taken by the Panthers on the draft's final day, adding Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith in the fourth round and Virginia Tech edge rusher Amaré Barno in the sixth.

PHOTOS: Best of cornerback Kalon Barnes at Baylor

Barnes was picked in the seventh round (242nd overall) by Carolina in 2022 NFL Draft.

baylor_barnes_kalon_3
1 / 14
CB Kalon Barnes - 7th round (242nd overall)
2 / 14

CB Kalon Barnes - 7th round (242nd overall)

Matt Patterson/AP
baylor_barnes_kalon_2
3 / 14
baylor_barnes_kalon_1
4 / 14
baylor_barnes_kalon_4
5 / 14
baylor_barnes_kalon_6
6 / 14
CB Kalon Barnes - 7th round (242nd overall)
7 / 14

CB Kalon Barnes - 7th round (242nd overall)

MATTHEW PUTNEY/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baylor defensive back Kalon Barnes runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
8 / 14

Baylor defensive back Kalon Barnes runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baylor defensive back Kalon Barnes participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
9 / 14

Baylor defensive back Kalon Barnes participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor defensive back Kalon Barnes participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
10 / 14

Baylor defensive back Kalon Barnes participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes, left, breaks up a pass intended for Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
11 / 14

Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes, left, breaks up a pass intended for Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Orlin Wagner/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baylor corner back Kalon Barnes (12) and Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) reach for a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
12 / 14

Baylor corner back Kalon Barnes (12) and Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) reach for a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Brody Schmidt/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baylor University defensive back Kalon Barnes (12) looks to defend during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
13 / 14

Baylor University defensive back Kalon Barnes (12) looks to defend during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor defensive back Kalon Barnes (03) walks on the field at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
14 / 14

Baylor defensive back Kalon Barnes (03) walks on the field at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Final Grades: Panthers 2022 draft class

Read how different media outlets graded Saturday's picks and the team's draft class as a whole.

news

Panthers 2022 draft wrap: Impact and traits

They were able to fill two critical holes, and then spent Saturday picking players with speed.

news

NFL Draft Day 3 transcripts

Read what Matt Rhule, Scott Fitterer and all of the Saturday picks had to say.

news

Full list of Panthers draft picks for 2022

Read about all six of Carolina's draft picks in 2022, starting with Ickey Ekwonu in the first round.

news

Panthers select offensive lineman Cade Mays in sixth round

Mays earned All-SEC honors in 2021 after giving up just one sack.

news

Panthers select defensive end Amaré Barno in sixth round

Barno ran the fastest 40 by a defensive lineman since 2003.

news

Panthers select linebacker Brandon Smith in fourth round of NFL Draft

Smith was an All-Big Ten honoree out of Penn State with size and speed.

news

Best prospects remaining heading into final day of draft

Carolina has four picks remaining in the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

news

Grading the Panthers third-round pick of Matt Corral

See what media outlets had to say about Carolina's Friday draft action.

news

2022 Draft Day 2 transcripts

Read what Matt Corral, Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer had to say after Friday's action.

news

Matt Corral felt an immediate "comfort" with Panthers

The Ole Miss quarterback was drafted in the third round, and thinks he fits well with what's here.

Advertising