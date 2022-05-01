Social media reacts to Saturday's draft picks

May 01, 2022 at 08:23 AM

PHOTOS: All of Carolina's 2022 draft picks

Ickey Ekwonu
Ickey Ekwonu in Charlotte
LB Brandon Smith - 4th round (120th overall)
LB Brandon Smith - 4th round (120th overall)
during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)
Virginia Tech linebacker Amare Barno rushes North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
OL Cade Mays - 6th round (199th overall)
OL Cade Mays - 6th round (199th overall)
CB Kalon Barnes - 7th round (242nd overall)
CB Kalon Barnes - 7th round (242nd overall)
Related Content

Final Grades: Panthers 2022 draft class

Read how different media outlets graded Saturday's picks and the team's draft class as a whole.

Panthers 2022 draft wrap: Impact and traits

They were able to fill two critical holes, and then spent Saturday picking players with speed.

NFL Draft Day 3 transcripts

Read what Matt Rhule, Scott Fitterer and all of the Saturday picks had to say.

Full list of Panthers draft picks for 2022

Read about all six of Carolina's draft picks in 2022, starting with Ickey Ekwonu in the first round.

Panthers select cornerback Kalon Barnes out of Baylor

Barnes ran a 4.23 40 at the combine, the fastest by any defender since 2003.

Panthers select offensive lineman Cade Mays in sixth round

Mays earned All-SEC honors in 2021 after giving up just one sack.

Panthers select defensive end Amaré Barno in sixth round

Barno ran the fastest 40 by a defensive lineman since 2003.

Panthers select linebacker Brandon Smith in fourth round of NFL Draft

Smith was an All-Big Ten honoree out of Penn State with size and speed.

Best prospects remaining heading into final day of draft

Carolina has four picks remaining in the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

Grading the Panthers third-round pick of Matt Corral

See what media outlets had to say about Carolina's Friday draft action.

2022 Draft Day 2 transcripts

Read what Matt Corral, Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer had to say after Friday's action.

Advertising