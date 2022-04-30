Panthers select linebacker Brandon Smith in fourth round of NFL Draft

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Smith runs well for a man his size (4.52-second 40-yard dash), 37 1/2-inch vertical, and has the kind of athleticism they're looking for.

Smith made a methodical climb up the Penn State depth charts, going from a five-star prospect to freshman reserve to lean-on starter.

He started the Nittany Lions' last 21 games, registering 132 total tackles during that span. Smith dropped back to grab one interception during the 2020 season, then registered five pass breakups the following season.

Smith notched ten total tackles in a 28-20 Penn State victory against Auburn, one of his five games last season with eight tackles or more.

The linebacker was a journalism major with a dream to become an FBI agent. Those aspirations will go on hold for now with a stop in Charlotte.