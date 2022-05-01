NFL Draft Day 3 transcripts

General Manager Scott Fitterer & Head Coach Matt Rhule

RE: What Coach Matt Rhule liked about today's picks

Matt Rhule: I think Scott (Fitterer) called me on the way in this morning with the potential of maybe moving up. Talked about certain guys. Brandon Smith was a guy that we targeted for a long time. I don't know what, Scott, six foot four, two hundred and fifty pounds, four five forty. Part of that group of kids that is young. Came out early. You see all the physical traits. Especially in this division where you have to have linebackers who can run with tight ends, run with running backs. And so just being persistent enough to find a way to get back into the fourth. To think yesterday we didn't have a second or third. We got into the third. We were able to get back into the fourth. Pick up a physical specimen like Brandon Smith and then follow that up by two other of the fastest players in the draft. So, really excited about the moves that were made to get Brandon here.

RE: If Brandon Smith or Matt Rhule was the better linebacker out of Penn State

MR: Yeah, I got a text that Brandon didn't know that I had played there. You would be surprised that there are not a lot of pictures of me hanging at the Penn State football facility. They are saved for like LaVar Arrington, Jack Hamm, those types of guys. Shane Conlan. But in all seriousness, Brandon has got all the tools to be a great talent and a great player. Now the real work starts, right? You take guys coming out after three years. Especially with the COVID year. You know (Penn State Head) Coach (James) Franklin and them do a great job, but we really have to get them here and get them to learn our system so we can get them on the field as fast as possible.

RE: If Rhule recruited Kalon Barnes at Baylor

MR: Yeah, I recruited "Boogie" (Barnes) and coached him for I guess it would be two years now.

RE: What Rhule remembers from coaching Barnes and bringing him to Carolina

MR: I think the biggest thing is that he went and raced shorts. He ran like a ten one hundred. I mean he is a track athlete who plays corner and six foot. At the end of the day, we were going back and forth between two players, and you know Scott made the decision to go at the end of the draft really go with traits. Evan Cooper is our DB coach. He coached him. He is smart. He is competitive. But he's four‐two-eight. He is one of the fastest guys to run at the combine. So, I had a lot of players that played for me in this draft that went. I had a lot of fun facetimes with guys that went in day two from Baylor. But we brought Boogie here not because I coached him but because he can flat fly and so put him in a room with guys like Jaycee Horn and Dontae Jackson and let him really learn his craft. I think he can potentially emerge as a player.

RE: What Rhule likes best about this draft class

MR: Well, I think it's a rare time when we are able to address need and take what we felt like was the best player possible. Again, Scott, I thought, did an amazing job of what is it now, it's multiple trades yet again for the second year. We felt like we have a really deep team now. We feel like over the past couple of years we have built depth. Scott has done a great job at going out at the 53 cut at the end of the year and bringing guys in to build depth. And we wanted some impact players. So, to me Ickey (Ekwonu) has a chance to be an impact player you know with helping our offensive line which has been obviously coming out of the end of the season something that we wanted to improve. Matt Corral is the guy we were talking about being a day one pick for us. For whatever reason he was available in the third round, and we made the move to go get him. But then I think the athleticism of today. To take Brandon Smith. (Amare) Barno at I dont know what Scott? Six five? Six four? He ran a four‐three‐eight. And then Boogie at four‐two‐eight. I think having guys that run that fast. They just make you special teams better. When a guy like Bryan Burns needs to blow or Marquis Haynes need to blow you have a guy like Barno that can step in and has the same skill set. So, I like the fact that we got targeted guys. The right guys. And then to add Cade Mays, a guy we had ranked really highly on the offensive line to bring some depth inside. I think that is really good as well. I think it is really targeted. We got great value. Never thought that we would get Ickey. Fired up to get Ickey. Never thought that we would end up with Matt. We got Matt. So, today was just a blessing.

RE: Is there is one position you leave the draft with feeling you have to upgrade still

Scott Fitterer: Yeah, I would say return specialist. We need someone to emerge in that area. We have some people on our team that can do it. We will look into free agency and some other places for a return specialist.

RE: Elaborating on Fitterer and the scouting department's job this week and their ability to execute the game plan

Rhule: I would say that Scott's greatest impact comes when you look at the work being done by people whose names we don't ever hear. When it's Samantha Diamond, the scouting coordinator, when it's all the assistants on the road, it's the scouting interns in place because it's amazing. You spend thousands and thousands and thousands of hours of manpower to write these reports and get all the background and get all this information on players so that you can make your decision on a clock in eight minutes. So I think Scott has built a really well, finely tuned oiled machine. I think he does an amazing job of giving people a say but at the same time having a standard for what he wants. (Assistant General Manager) Dan Morgan is a tremendous component to that. I think (Vice President of Player Personnel) Pat Stewart is a tremendous component to that, Cole Spencer, that's our director of college scouting, really firm in what he believes in but still loves to talk and discuss. I think Samir (Suleiman) does a fantastic job in terms of being disciplined about the money. But there is many many others. But at the end of the day, what I love about working with Scott is, you know he spends so much time around our team that he understands, hey this is how we want to play, this is what we need to make our team better. His constant question is, "Hey what's the vision for this player? How are we going to use him?" So he is not just picking based on ego or instinct or anything, he's picking based upon how are we going to use this player and how are we going to win. I think his whole staff is representative of that. I will finish by saying, you know two years ago there was a combine and there were no 30 visits, there were no pro days really. Last year there was no combine, there were a couple pro days, no 30 visits. This was the first year where everything came to fruition. I think in a year where we were limited in picks we got a tremendous amount of value and I think it started in free agency. I think it's a credit to Scott but also Dan, Pat, all the guys he has executing this.

RE: If there was a trend today to go with players who had high level physical traits

SF: It's basically what presented itself on the board. You know when you look there were a lot of good accomplished players that had gone and what standing there was a bunch of really athletic, almost freakish athletic guys and we are a draft‐and‐develop organization and that is where we trust our coaches to get with these players and develop them. We have a vision for them. So once we get them here they become ours, we can get them with the coaches, put them in a position where they can excel. That's what we plan to do with these guys. Until they do that, until they become impact position players we know that can contribute on special teams with their speed and athleticism.

RE: Expanding on the idea that Fitterer said the team wasn't really concerned with the number of players selected but was focused more on getting good players.

SF: I think last year, I think we ended up with, what was it 11 draft picks last year, several free agents. This year we came into it with fewer draft picks. Our intention was, let's get quality players, let's get guys that can come in and help us whether it is on special teams or come in and add depth or come in and compete with someone like Ickey. Those are the type of players that we were focused on this year. And then we are going to use the rest of the year, the 53 man cut, we'll use the trade deadline. It's just not the draft, there are several other avenues to acquire. So we are going to keep our eyes open for those as well.

RE: How many undrafted free agents the team expects to sign

SF: We are working on that right now. Our guys are upstairs calling. I can't remember if it were like 12 or so. We expect to fill those up.

RE: The next priorities and what will that process will be like for undrafted free agents and others