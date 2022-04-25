How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2022 at 04:10 PM
2022 NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE - The 2022 NFL Draft will be aired across ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network on April 28-April 30.

NFL Draft Schedule (April 29-May 1):

  • Thurs, April 29 (8-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Round 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
  • Fri, April 30 (7-11:30 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
  • Sat, May 1 (12-7 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rounds 4–7 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

DRAFT CENTRAL | DRAFT HISTORY | DRAFT NOTES

Streaming

The 2022 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required for the NFL and ESPN apps, as well as NFL.com and ESPN.com.

A live draft tracker along with instant information on the Panthers picks will be available on Panthers.com and the Panthers app as well as all of the teams' social media channels.

Radio/Audio

Radio coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio.

Panthers Draft Lounge presented by Bud Light

The Panthers will host a live digital show on Thursday night starting at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers Draft Lounge, presented by Bud Light, will feature hosts Kristen Balboni and Anish Shroff alongside Jonathan Stewart and Donte Jackson. The show will have live analysis of the draft, special features and insight from current and former players and access to the Panthers' decision-makers.

The show will air live on Panthers.com and the Panthers app and all of the Panthers' social channels starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night. More information, including chances to win great prizes from Bud Light, will be available soon.

Special Pick Announcements

The Panthers will have a number of special picks during Saturday's Round 4-7 coverage.

One of the team's picks will be announced from Munich as part of the NFL and Panthers' initiatives to expand fan interest into foreign markets. The Panthers were one of four teams selected to market in Germany.

Another Saturday pick will be announced by Savanna Scott, a Las Vegas native who is part of the Fuel Up to Play 60 program. The student body president at her school, Scott has a love for nutrition, leadership and the drive to have at least 60 minutes of activity a day.

