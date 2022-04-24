Draft Debate: Why taking an edge rusher makes sense for the Panthers

Apr 24, 2022 at 11:24 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Travon Walker
Michael Woods/AP

This is the first in a series of stories explaining the Panthers' primary options at the top of the 2022 NFL Draft, and why each of them makes a degree of sense. We'll go through the options for the next four days, leading up to the first round Thursday night. Monday will feature quarterback options, followed by offensive line prospects and a trade scenario.

CHARLOTTE — Defensive end is far from the most significant need on the Panthers' roster.

But in this particular instance, it might become the intersection of availability and value that makes the most sense for them when they're on the clock with the sixth overall pick.

The Panthers clearly need a cornerstone left tackle, and a long-term answer at quarterback, and have one premium pick with which to address those needs. But if all the tackles are gone in the top five (a distinct possibility), and the quarterbacks aren't deemed appropriately rated at the place they're picking, the right play could become looking at something else.

And in this draft, that means a rich class of pass-rushers.

DRAFT CENTRAL | DRAFT PICKS | DRAFT HISTORY | HOW TO WATCH

Related Links

Many expect the Jaguars to take one first overall, with early mock drafts leaning to Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, and later ones tabbing Georgia's Travon Walker. That shift is primarily based on the unpredictable nature of Jaguars GM Trent Baalke, who once chose Aldon Smith over J.J. Watt when he was general manager of the 49ers.

Regardless which one he chooses — the high-energy Bosa-Brother-clone, or the high-ceiling traits guy who lacked production while surrounded by spectacular teammates — there would be at least one left.

This doesn't take into account the fact that you could make a reasonable case for the Jaguars taking the best pass-protector instead, since keeping 2021 first-round quarterback Trevor Lawrence upright should be their greatest priority.

Regardless, there are multiple pass-rushers available with top 10 grades, along with Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, and some think Florida State's Jermaine Johnson also belongs in that category.

So if the top five picks come and go, and offensive tackles Ickey Ekwonu, Evan Neal, and Charles Cross are gone (the Jaguars, Texans, Jets, and Giants all have varying degrees of need for such a player), the Panthers could be faced with a choice.

Force a lower-rated player at a position of higher need? Or take the best player on the board?

That would require discipline, but it could also set their defense up for the next few years.

The Panthers still have defensive end Brian Burns under contract for two more seasons, as they're going to pick up his fifth-year option, and they've already talked about extending his deal. But Burns was helped last year by having Haason Reddick on the other side, and Reddick took his 11.0 sacks to Philadelphia in free agency.

The current plan is to create pressure by committee. Last week, defensive coordinator Phil Snow mentioned a cast that included Frankie Luvu, Marquis Haynes Sr., and a mix-and-match collection of guys at other positions (from safety Jeremy Chinn to inside linebacker Shaq Thompson) who could combine to replace the production.

Or, they could find it in one guy.

If there's a run on tackles, and Walker (who had 7.5 sacks which seems low, but probably isn't considering the constellation of talent surrounding him at Georgia) happens to be sitting there at six, taking him makes a lot of sense.

Or if Walker goes first, and for some strange reason Hutchinson hangs around on the board, adding a 14.0-sack guy who is known for consistent effort seems automatic.

The key is not to be a prisoner of the moment.

Of course the Panthers need other positions more than they do another pass-rusher.

But pass-rushers are expensive, especially if you try to buy them on the open market. Because of the economics of rookie-scale contracts, finding guys at premium positions who can produce on smaller deals adds value. Look at who makes the most money in the NFL — passers, pass-rushers, pass-protectors, and increasingly, pass-catchers. If you can pay one their first contract for five years, you can use the savings to add more parts at other positions.

(This same argument holds true of quarterbacks, but there are a lot more pass-rushers than passers with top-10 grades in this class.)

Taking a defensive end at six wouldn't be a popular choice for the Panthers, since the kind of instant draft grades that get attention are primarily based on need and name-recognition.

But taking the best player on the board is always the smartest way to do business.

There are still some quarterbacks available in trade (and the price isn't going up) who could help. There are a couple of veteran free agent left tackles (Duane Brown and Eric Fisher in particular), who could be signed at any time The Panthers still have one of the highest amounts of cap room in the league at the moment, so they have options.

But impact pass-rushers are only available at the top of the draft now, so taking one is something the Panthers should absolutely consider.

Photos: Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Draft Prospects

View college photos of Jeremiah's initial list of top prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson plays during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
1 / 50

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson plays during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
2 / 50

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) waits for the play against Mississippi during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
3 / 50

Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) waits for the play against Mississippi during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton (14) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
4 / 50

Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton (14) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) reacts after intercepting a ball thrown by Murray State quarterback Preston Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
5 / 50

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) reacts after intercepting a ball thrown by Murray State quarterback Preston Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux gestures during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Seattle. Oregon won 26-16. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
6 / 50

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux gestures during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Seattle. Oregon won 26-16. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean celebrates after sacking Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Dean was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
7 / 50

FILE - Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean celebrates after sacking Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Dean was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Chris Carlson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0 ) readies for a play in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)
8 / 50

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0 ) readies for a play in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey/Copyright 2021, The Associated Prees. All rights reserved.
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
9 / 50

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) plays against Notre Dame in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
10 / 50

Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) plays against Notre Dame in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) warms up before playing Missouri during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
11 / 50

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) warms up before playing Missouri during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
12 / 50

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) reacts after UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira (not shown) missed a field goal-attempt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
13 / 50

Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) reacts after UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira (not shown) missed a field goal-attempt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) plays against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 50

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) plays against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) as he throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
15 / 50

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) as he throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
16 / 50

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) lines up against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
17 / 50

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) lines up against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
18 / 50

FILE - Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
19 / 50

Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
20 / 50

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker David Ojabo plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
21 / 50

Michigan linebacker David Ojabo plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon in action against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
22 / 50

Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon in action against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill drops back while defending against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
23 / 50

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill drops back while defending against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) Lines up against Indiana during their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 02, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
24 / 50

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) Lines up against Indiana during their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 02, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (70) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
25 / 50

Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (70) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State receiver Chris Olave plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
26 / 50

Ohio State receiver Chris Olave plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State's Jahan Dotson reacts after scoring a touchdown on a pass reception against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
27 / 50

Penn State's Jahan Dotson reacts after scoring a touchdown on a pass reception against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann plays during an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
28 / 50

Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann plays during an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (67) plays against Memphis during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
29 / 50

Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (67) plays against Memphis during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
30 / 50

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia linebacker Quay Walker plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
31 / 50

Georgia linebacker Quay Walker plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) looks at the sideline during the half of an NCAA college football game, against Boston College Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
32 / 50

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) looks at the sideline during the half of an NCAA college football game, against Boston College Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Hakim Wright Sr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) breaks free for a first down against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
33 / 50

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) breaks free for a first down against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
34 / 50

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) rolls out to pass during an NCAA college Football game against Troy on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
35 / 50

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) rolls out to pass during an NCAA college Football game against Troy on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) scrambles against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
36 / 50

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) scrambles against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) reacts after recovering a Miami fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
37 / 50

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) reacts after recovering a Miami fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
38 / 50

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) carries the ball up field during an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
39 / 50

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) carries the ball up field during an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) rushes the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
40 / 50

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) rushes the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (78) blocks against Ohio State in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
41 / 50

Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (78) blocks against Ohio State in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) in action during an NCAA football game against the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 18, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
42 / 50

Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) in action during an NCAA football game against the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 18, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (8) during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Statesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
43 / 50

South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (8) during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Statesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) lines up against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
44 / 50

Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) lines up against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary lines up against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
45 / 50

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary lines up against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely runs for a touchdown against Arkansas State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Jonesboro, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
46 / 50

Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely runs for a touchdown against Arkansas State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Jonesboro, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) covers a play against Samford during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
47 / 50

Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) covers a play against Samford during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team offensive lineman Max Mitchell of Louisiana (73) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
48 / 50

American Team offensive lineman Max Mitchell of Louisiana (73) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
49 / 50

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
50 / 50

Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

This year's draft will air on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network and their streaming platforms.

news

2022 Mock Draft Report 7.0: Draft week is here

With the first round starting on Thursday, media members have submitted their final mock drafts.

news

Draft Debate: Why taking a quarterback makes sense for the Panthers

Getting a quarterback on a rookie deal can be beneficial in the long term.

news

Sam Mills inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

The Panthers legend was honored for his outstanding career, and impact on and off the field.

news

What They're Thinking: The New York Giants at No. 5

No team has a greater impact on the Panthers than the team picking directly before and after them, which has some of the same big needs.

news

NFL announces 2022 schedule to be released on May 12

Fans will be able to make plans and purchase single-game tickets starting that night.

news

Chris Tabor's familiar with his new specialists

The new Panthers special teams coordinator coached kicker Zane Gonzalez before, and has long admired punter Johnny Hekker.

news

What They're Thinking: The New York Jets picking No. 4

The Jets have used high picks lately on offensive linemen, so they might go a different direction with their top pick.

news

James Campen ready to develop a new group

The new Panthers offensive line coach likes what he has to work with now, knowing there could be more to come.

news

Guess the 2022 Panthers schedule contest

Predict the order of the schedule and win great prizes from Harrah's Cherokee and the Panthers.

news

What They're Thinking: Houston Texans picking third overall

They've made major moves this offseason, and with five of the top 80 picks, could make plenty more.

Advertising