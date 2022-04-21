What They're Thinking: The New York Jets picking No. 4

Offseason moves: The Jets made several moves to make Wilson more comfortable, beginning with spending big for guard Laken Tomlinson. The former 49ers standout brings some needed toughness to their line.

They also brought in a pair of free agent tight ends (C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin), some other useful offensive parts (wideout Braxton Berrios and running back Tevin Coleman), and elder backup quarterback Joe Flacco to support Wilson. That's a good start, but there's more work to be done.

Possible clues: Jets GM Joe Douglas has used first-round picks each of the last two years on offensive linemen (tackle Mekhi Becton and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker), and they're solidly stocked there. Well-stocked enough to ignore a talent such as Ickey Ekwonu or Evan Neal? That's a tough call, especially since they know their neighbors with the next pick are in the market for line help.

Do they need a quarterback? Not this year.

How they impact the Panthers: The Jets could really complicate things if they take one of the top offensive tackles, especially since the Giants are expected to select one in the fifth spot.

But with enough other needs, and five of the top 69 picks, they're in nice shape to add depth there later.