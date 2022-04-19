What They're Thinking: Detroit Lions picking second overall

Apr 19, 2022 at 09:45 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Dan Campbell, Jared Goff
Paul Sancya/AP

This week, we're going to take a look inside the heads — or at least inside the rosters and offseasons — of the five teams currently picking ahead of the Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft. What they've done and will do will impact what the Panthers are able to do at No. 6, so it's better to know the landscape ahead of time. Monday we started with the Jaguars at No. 1.

CHARLOTTE — The Lions were sitting right in front of the Panthers a year ago, and directly impacted their plans by selecting Penei Sewell.

Picking second overall this year, the chance of them altering the Panthers' course is less immediate, but they could still change the landscape at the top of the 2022 NFL Draft.

As we discussed yesterday, the Jaguars present an uncertainty at the top of the draft, making it hard to nail the first pick down at the moment. So the Lions aren't in a bad spot, knowing they could have a shot at perhaps the most complete pass-rusher in the draft. And in a year without top-end quarterbacks, those are valued commodities.

The Lions could stay where they are, and know they're going to get an impact player somewhere. That could even end up being Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, a hometown pick that would make all the football sense in the world.

Related Links

What they need: The Lions could use a lot of help on defense, at every level.

Picking second overall is not the natural spot to consider linebackers and safeties, though, so most of the attention has been focused on the defensive line.

Whether it's Hutchinson or Georgia's Travon Walker, or Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon, there will be someone there who can make a difference.

The Lions could also use playmakers at receiver, but again, picking a wideout second overall isn't exactly the best way to find value at a time when more and more qualified pass-catchers are available deeper in the draft.

Offseason moves: The Lions had a low-key offseason, working the fringes of the market rather than making big splashes. They did bring former Jaguars wideout D.J. Chark in on a one-year deal, offering some needed help on offense.

They also released veteran defensive end Trey Flowers in a cap-saving move, creating a hole in the defensive front seven.

Possible clues: A year ago, the Lions drafted offensive tackle Penei Sewell a spot in front of the Panthers, a tease because Carolina came so close to adding the pedigreed pass-protector they've lacked since Jordan Gross' retirement.

So with Sewell and Taylor Decker in place, we can reasonably take the Lions off the list of teams interested in Ickey Ekwonu or Evan Neal this year, clearing the decks a bit for Carolina.

Do they need a quarterback? I mean, they have Jared Goff, so the answer is maybe, or eventually.

But like the rest of the teams in this year's market, they also know this year is not stocked with top-10 talents at that position.

The Lions did coach Liberty's Malik Willis at the Senior Bowl (along with UNC's Sam Howell), and got an up-close look at the top talent available at the position. Head coach Dan Campbell was a fan of Willis' ability to pick up a playbook in a short amount of time. Second overall would likely be too rich for Willis, but in the NFL, you either have one or are looking for one.

How they impact the Panthers: Not as much as some of the other teams in the top five.

The Lions can make an easy pick here, and a safe pick, and do themselves a lot of favors. If they want a quarterback, or get on the phone with someone who wants to move up for a quarterback or something else, they could complicate the whole process. But at the moment, they're probably the team in the top five with the least impact on what Carolina does.

PHOTOS: 2022 offseason workouts commence

View photos from the weight room as Panthers players returned for offseason workouts on Monday.

Offseason workouts in the weight room
1 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
2 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
3 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
4 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
5 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
6 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
7 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
8 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
9 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
10 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
11 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
12 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
13 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
14 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
15 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
16 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
17 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
18 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
19 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
20 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
21 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
22 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
23 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
24 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
25 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
26 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
27 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
28 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
29 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
30 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
31 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
32 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
33 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
34 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
35 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
36 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
37 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
38 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
39 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
40 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
41 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
42 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
43 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
44 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
45 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
46 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
47 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
48 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
49 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
50 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
51 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
52 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
53 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
54 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
55 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
56 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
57 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
58 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
59 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
60 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
61 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
62 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
63 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
64 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
65 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
66 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
67 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
68 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
69 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
70 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
71 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
72 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Shaq Thompson
73 / 123
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
74 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
75 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
76 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
77 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
78 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
79 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
80 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
81 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
82 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
83 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
84 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
85 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
86 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
87 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
88 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
89 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
90 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
91 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
92 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
93 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
94 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
95 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
96 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
97 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
98 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
99 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
100 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
101 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
102 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
103 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
104 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
105 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
106 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
107 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
108 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
109 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
110 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
111 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
112 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
113 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
114 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
115 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
116 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
117 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
118 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
119 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
120 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
121 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
122 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Offseason workouts in the weight room
123 / 123

Offseason workouts in the weight room

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Ben McAdoo sees "avenue to win" on offense

The Panthers coordinators met with the media on the second day of the offseason program, addressing some key changes.

news

Panthers get back to work on Monday

Panthers players returned to Bank of America Stadium for the first day of voluntary workouts.

news

What They're Thinking: Jacksonville Jaguars own top spot in draft

Taking a look at the teams picking ahead of the Panthers, the Jaguars are a bit of a puzzle at the moment.

news

USFL flashback: Panthers had deep roots in start-up league

The original spring league didn't last long, but included a number of key figures in Panthers franchise history.

news

Total of 21 prospects to attend 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas

Several of the top college players the Panthers are interested in are scheduled to be in the green room.

news

Pre-draft visits offer a chance to dig deeper

The Panthers will meet with the top quarterbacks, as well as several top linemen as they prep for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Panthers, Atrium Health to hold Parents Playbook event

Register for a free program for parents to learn about football health and safety.

news

Taste of the Panthers returns in 2022

Come enjoy an evening of gourmet food and wine at Bank of America Stadium on May 19, presented by Wellcare.

news

Panthers host local pro day workout

A group of players from the area and area schools had a chance to impress in advance of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

2022 Mock Draft Report 6.0: Same names in the first round

With just under three weeks until the Draft, the same names are getting locked onto Carolina.

news

Ask The Old Guy: More options at the top

In a Mailbag unlike any other, we explore what could happen at six, and beyond.

Advertising