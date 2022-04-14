Total of 21 prospects to attend 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas

A group of 21 draft prospects, including a couple of quarterbacks who visited the Panthers this week, will be attending the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas this year.
On NFL Network on Thursday night, the league announced the following players would attend the event:
Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Ickey Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Drake London, WR, USC
Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
Willis and Corral were among the quarterbacks who visited the Panthers this week.
Picking sixth overall, the Panthers are considering a number of options aside from quarterbacks, notably a deep class of offensive tackles and defensive ends.
Charlotte's Ickey Ekwonu (the NC State offensive tackle who played at Providence Day) and Jordan Davis (the Georgia defensive tackle who played at Mallard Creek High) were also among those scheduled to be in attendance.
The first round of the draft will begin two weeks from tonight, kicking off at 8 p.m. on April 28 on NFL Network.
