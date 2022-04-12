Pre-draft visits offer a chance to dig deeper

"It's really our best chance to learn more about the player," Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said of the meetings. "You get a chance to get to know them better, see how they interact with people on staff and everyone around here."

At the Combine, teams are allowed to have 45 individual meetings with players, each lasting a maximum of 20 minutes. That doesn't give you much of a chance to learn anything more about a player than what he plans to tell every team.

But teams can bring 30 players into the facility for individual visits, giving the team more of a chance to get to know them. When they bring a player here, they can get a better sense of how he applies information over the course of a day, as opposed to just spitting it back in a short window.

Players will meet with coaches, have what amounts to an installation session in the morning, and then circle back later in the day to gauge their understanding.

"When you have a longer chance to visit with someone, you can get a better sense of how they learn," Fitterer said. "This is more of how they grasp the concepts of the offense or defense, and being able to get a little deeper."