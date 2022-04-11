Panthers host local pro day workout

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have made the rounds on the pro day circuit, with scouts and some coaches hitting some of the top quarterback workouts as they prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Monday, they brought a group of players in for another round, conducting their local pro day.

This one was for players from the area or area schools, and included a total of 30 players.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was part of the group, though he didn't throw during the session. They've seen a sufficient amount of him between the week of Senior Bowl practices and his pro day in Chapel Hill in late March.

But in addition to the workout, players will go through some meetings with coaches while they're here.

The Panthers will have a number of other players in for visits this week and next (teams are allowed up to 30), as they wrap up the in-person portion of the scouting process.