Matt Corral wants to lead this pack

Growing together as an Ole Miss team that advanced to a New Year's bowl game took some work, but he said that the ability to speak honestly with each other helped that process. At Ole Miss, they called their players-only meetings "Get Real Wednesdays," when players heard a quick message from someone and were encouraged to share.

"When something's bothering you, speak up," Corral said when asked what being available to teammates looks like. "I'd usually be the first one to talk, I wanted to show my teammates I was capable of being vulnerable and capable of showing them I'm comfortable being in that position. They look at me like their leader, and seeing their leader doing something, they're going to follow. After that, it became something that was normal to me, and I got real comfortable with it. Over time, everybody talked on that team. I think that's what made us so close."

It showed on the field for them, and it was part of the reason Corral never considered opting out of the Sugar Bowl, though other top prospects have chosen to sit out of those late non-championship games to protect their draft stock.

But when teammates asked him if he was going to sit out, Corral seemed confused, something he tries to explain to teams when they ask if he regrets playing and getting hurt.

"They've asked me if I regret it, and absolutely not," he said. "I wouldn't be in that position without those guys. I never considered opting out until teammates came up to me and asked if I was going to play or not. It was not a thought in my mind. I was going to play, regardless. Then my teammates started coming up around the Egg Bowl. Our bowl game was later on. We didn't even know who we were playing.