Matt Corral wants to lead this pack

Mar 02, 2022 at 10:59 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Matt Corral
Darron Cummings/AP

INDIANAPOLIS — Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral isn't working out for scouts this week, as he continues to recover from the high ankle sprain he suffered in the Sugar Bowl.

But he is here at the Scouting Combine to share with teams what he knows, and to talk about how much sharing made a difference for him as he grew into a leader.

While the Panthers got a first look at the rest of the top of the quarterback class (Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, and Sam Howell, among others) at the Senior Bowl, Corral wasn't there. They've caught up since — Corral was among their formal meetings here already this week — as they work to evaluate how interested they are in this class.

While Pickett and Willis grabbed the early headlines by being in Mobile, Corral's trying to stake his claim as the top quarterback in this year's class.

Related Links

"I just know what separates me is my leadership," Corral said Wednesday. "Obviously my physical ability, my arm talent, but me having an understanding of Xs and Os and understanding protections. I think that's what separates me.

"But what really separates me is my ability to lead a team. I understand what it means to be vulnerable around people who don't necessarily want to be vulnerable. I was one of those guys who didn't want to talk about emotions; that's just how I was, I never talked. If I was crying, it was 'Stop crying.' I was raised with two older brothers, and it was like 'toughen up.'

"There's a lot of players on my team who weren't necessarily comfortable talking about their issues. And them seeing me be vulnerable made them feel more comfortable. And having that understanding of what I want to get out of this and what they want to get out of this and being on the same page, that's a huge thing. And taking care of the life stuff, when that's taken care of, I think football takes care of itself. That's what we saw in '21. We weren't the best team, we weren't the most talented team, but we played the best together. that's a big part of it."

Matt Corral
Chris O'Meara/AP

Growing together as an Ole Miss team that advanced to a New Year's bowl game took some work, but he said that the ability to speak honestly with each other helped that process. At Ole Miss, they called their players-only meetings "Get Real Wednesdays," when players heard a quick message from someone and were encouraged to share.

"When something's bothering you, speak up," Corral said when asked what being available to teammates looks like. "I'd usually be the first one to talk, I wanted to show my teammates I was capable of being vulnerable and capable of showing them I'm comfortable being in that position. They look at me like their leader, and seeing their leader doing something, they're going to follow. After that, it became something that was normal to me, and I got real comfortable with it. Over time, everybody talked on that team. I think that's what made us so close."

It showed on the field for them, and it was part of the reason Corral never considered opting out of the Sugar Bowl, though other top prospects have chosen to sit out of those late non-championship games to protect their draft stock.

But when teammates asked him if he was going to sit out, Corral seemed confused, something he tries to explain to teams when they ask if he regrets playing and getting hurt.

"They've asked me if I regret it, and absolutely not," he said. "I wouldn't be in that position without those guys. I never considered opting out until teammates came up to me and asked if I was going to play or not. It was not a thought in my mind. I was going to play, regardless. Then my teammates started coming up around the Egg Bowl. Our bowl game was later on. We didn't even know who we were playing.

"That's when I made it a point to address the team to say I'm all in; I would not be in this position without them. I took big pride in being their leader."

Corral also took a big step on the field last season. Part of it was figuring out how to work around defenses that dropped eight into coverage, after he struggled with that in his junior season (particularly in a six-interception game against Arkansas).

He went from 14 interceptions his junior season to just five last year, showing a more sophisticated command of Ole Miss' RPO-heavy offense. While that will create some questions about how he translates to pro systems, Corral said he's showing teams in meetings that many of the concepts he worked with translate to what they do.

"Teams need to know that I understand the game of football," he said. "And I wanted to make it a point. It's definitely something that I wanted to show the ability I have in my head, not only my physical ability but my mental ability as well."

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah called Corral "intriguing," and put him in the conversation about the top quarterback in this year's class. While he's smaller than you might prefer in a quarterback (he's listed at 6-2, 205 pounds, though official measurements will come later this week), quarterbacks the size you might prefer are becoming rare.

"He's a little undersized, but really, really athletic," Jeremiah said. "Everything is quick: Quick feet, quick release, quick eyes.

"Corral is not as big, not as strong, but he can probably throw it a little bit better, a little more consistently at this point in time, and he does give you some of that athleticism to be able to move around."

Photos: Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Draft Prospects

View college photos of Jeremiah's initial list of top prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson plays during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
1 / 50

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson plays during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
2 / 50

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) waits for the play against Mississippi during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
3 / 50

Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) waits for the play against Mississippi during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton (14) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
4 / 50

Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton (14) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) reacts after intercepting a ball thrown by Murray State quarterback Preston Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
5 / 50

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) reacts after intercepting a ball thrown by Murray State quarterback Preston Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux gestures during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Seattle. Oregon won 26-16. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
6 / 50

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux gestures during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Seattle. Oregon won 26-16. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean celebrates after sacking Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Dean was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
7 / 50

FILE - Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean celebrates after sacking Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Dean was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Chris Carlson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0 ) readies for a play in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)
8 / 50

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0 ) readies for a play in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey/Copyright 2021, The Associated Prees. All rights reserved.
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
9 / 50

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) plays against Notre Dame in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
10 / 50

Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) plays against Notre Dame in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) warms up before playing Missouri during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
11 / 50

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) warms up before playing Missouri during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
12 / 50

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) reacts after UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira (not shown) missed a field goal-attempt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
13 / 50

Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) reacts after UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira (not shown) missed a field goal-attempt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) plays against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 50

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) plays against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) as he throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
15 / 50

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) as he throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
16 / 50

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) lines up against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
17 / 50

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) lines up against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
18 / 50

FILE - Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
19 / 50

Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
20 / 50

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker David Ojabo plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
21 / 50

Michigan linebacker David Ojabo plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon in action against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
22 / 50

Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon in action against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill drops back while defending against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
23 / 50

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill drops back while defending against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) Lines up against Indiana during their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 02, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
24 / 50

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) Lines up against Indiana during their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 02, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (70) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
25 / 50

Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (70) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State receiver Chris Olave plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
26 / 50

Ohio State receiver Chris Olave plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State's Jahan Dotson reacts after scoring a touchdown on a pass reception against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
27 / 50

Penn State's Jahan Dotson reacts after scoring a touchdown on a pass reception against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann plays during an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
28 / 50

Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann plays during an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (67) plays against Memphis during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
29 / 50

Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (67) plays against Memphis during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
30 / 50

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia linebacker Quay Walker plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
31 / 50

Georgia linebacker Quay Walker plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) looks at the sideline during the half of an NCAA college football game, against Boston College Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
32 / 50

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) looks at the sideline during the half of an NCAA college football game, against Boston College Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Hakim Wright Sr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) breaks free for a first down against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
33 / 50

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) breaks free for a first down against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
34 / 50

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) rolls out to pass during an NCAA college Football game against Troy on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
35 / 50

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) rolls out to pass during an NCAA college Football game against Troy on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) scrambles against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
36 / 50

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) scrambles against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) reacts after recovering a Miami fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
37 / 50

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) reacts after recovering a Miami fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
38 / 50

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) carries the ball up field during an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
39 / 50

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) carries the ball up field during an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) rushes the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
40 / 50

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) rushes the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (78) blocks against Ohio State in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
41 / 50

Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (78) blocks against Ohio State in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) in action during an NCAA football game against the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 18, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
42 / 50

Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) in action during an NCAA football game against the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 18, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (8) during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Statesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
43 / 50

South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (8) during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Statesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) lines up against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
44 / 50

Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) lines up against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary lines up against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
45 / 50

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary lines up against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely runs for a touchdown against Arkansas State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Jonesboro, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
46 / 50

Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely runs for a touchdown against Arkansas State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Jonesboro, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) covers a play against Samford during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
47 / 50

Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) covers a play against Samford during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team offensive lineman Max Mitchell of Louisiana (73) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
48 / 50

American Team offensive lineman Max Mitchell of Louisiana (73) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
49 / 50

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
50 / 50

Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Scott Fitterer Q and A: On draft plans, and recovering on the fly

The Panthers general manager spoke on a number of topics at the NFL owners meetings, recapping a busy last month.
news

NFL changes postseason overtime rules

The new rule doesn't change the regular season format, after the Panthers lost to Minnesota last year without having a chance to tie.
news

Matt Rhule: Panthers not locked in on QB in 2022 NFL Draft

The Panthers are taking a close look at the rookie class, but continue to explore other options to add at quarterback.
news

Owners meeting notebook: Bradley Bozeman a good fit for Panthers

The new Panthers center got high marks from his old coach with the Ravens, and a former Panthers coach finds a new home.
news

Team-building becoming more complicated than ever

In an era of increased aggressiveness, precedent-breaking deals, and player empowerment, coaches and GMs are finding it harder to strike a balance.
news

GM Scott Fitterer thinks Panthers' roster is in a better place 

After an aggressive offseason, the Panthers think they're closer to contending in the NFC South.
news

Panthers bring back safety Juston Burris

The team agreed to terms with the veteran on a one-year deal, adding some experience to a young secondary.
news

Ask The Old Guy: So many quarterback questions

The Panthers have been busy so far this offseason, but there's that one position they haven't addressed yet.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Rashaan Melvin

The veteran cornerback is back on a one-year deal, giving some experience to a young position group.
news

2022 Mock Draft Report 4.0: Post-free agency edition

Offensive tackles, quarterbacks and a pass rusher from Georgia make up this edition of the Mock Draft Report.
news

Panthers restructure Christian McCaffrey's contract

The move adds some salary cap flexibility after an active first week of the league year.
news

Panthers checking out Malik Willis Tuesday

The team had a large contingent at Liberty's pro day, as they continue to evaluate the top quarterbacks.
Advertising