Combine notebook: Former Panthers interns now GMs

Mar 01, 2022 at 04:20 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Joe Schoen
Michael Conroy/AP

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday afternoon in a cavernous room inside the Indiana Convention Center, new Giants general manager Joe Schoen stood waiting for Bills general manager Brandon Beane to finish with an interview, so he could take his turn on a podium, where they looked over a throng of reporters ready to document their every word.

Not bad for a couple of interns, who started out filling ticket orders and folding towels at Bank of America Stadium.

Both Schoen and Beane started out as interns for the Panthers, taking the long road to the top of an NFL organization.

Schoen laughed when he talked about his initial duties, mentioning such glamorous details as doing inventory of the liquor bottles in suites when he started at the bottom in 2000.

"A little bit of everything," Schoen said of his many tasks then. "Whatever needed to be done."

He worked in scouting (as a low-level assistant before becoming an area scout), and left in 2008 to become a national scout for the Dolphins. He was Beane's assistant GM in Buffalo for five seasons before the Giants hired him in January.

Beane began as a public relations intern with the Panthers, making copies for reporters, the same crowd he now talks to in a new capacity. Beane started with the Panthers in 1998, eventually climbing through the ranks in football operations (doing the team's logistics like planning training camp and organizing travel).

Brandon Beane
Michael Conroy/AP

But Beane said working his way from the bottom up has given him a perspective he needed — and winning several executive of the year awards suggests the lessons took hold.

"I think the thing being an intern gives you, you see how the sausage is made," Beane said Tuesday. "You see every little nook and cranny. You're dealing with players, you're dealing with doctors, you're dealing with coaches. You may have to run an errand for the owner, or work with the GM. You're helping any area that needs anything, from running errands, to taking players to the airport. You see everything.

"You have an appreciation for the people doing a lot of the work that doesn't get credit. I know to not just sit in my office, and that I need to go down to the equipment room, and just have some laughs, talk through some of the things I saw as an intern."

Beane said as he worked in football operations, former GM Marty Hurney introduced him to the mechanics of the salary cap (the same way former Washington and San Diego GM Bobby Beathard did for Hurney in the '80s and '90s). When he started, it was a magnetic board on the wall, that gave him introduction to personnel around the league. He was able to add to those duties over the years, but said there's a different appreciation for it when you've done the laundry.

"If you get plopped into a high and mighty seat, you might not realize what some of the lower-level people have to do," Beane said. "You understand all the dynamics, what departments affect the others.

"To me, I don't know that I'd have had that perspective from the GM's seat without having to come up the way I did."

— Player workouts don't begin here until Thursday, but the Panthers began a steady stream of player interviews when they arrived Monday night, and that will continue through the week.

Teams are allowed to conduct 45 formal interviews (lasting 20 minutes each) this week.

— A couple of players the Panthers will be interested in learning more about won't be doing the on-field workouts.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Alabama tackle Evan Neal are among the players who won't work out here, but they'll still go through all the medical testing and interviews.

— Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer will talk to reporters Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. You can follow our live stream of the interview here (link will be live 10 min before the press conference begins).

Follow the Combine on the Panthers app by clicking this link on your mobile device.

Photos: Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Draft Prospects

View college photos of Jeremiah's initial list of top prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson plays during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
1 / 50

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson plays during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
2 / 50

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) waits for the play against Mississippi during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
3 / 50

Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) waits for the play against Mississippi during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton (14) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
4 / 50

Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton (14) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) reacts after intercepting a ball thrown by Murray State quarterback Preston Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
5 / 50

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) reacts after intercepting a ball thrown by Murray State quarterback Preston Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux gestures during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Seattle. Oregon won 26-16. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
6 / 50

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux gestures during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Seattle. Oregon won 26-16. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean celebrates after sacking Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Dean was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
7 / 50

FILE - Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean celebrates after sacking Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Dean was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Chris Carlson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0 ) readies for a play in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)
8 / 50

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0 ) readies for a play in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey/Copyright 2021, The Associated Prees. All rights reserved.
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
9 / 50

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) plays against Notre Dame in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
10 / 50

Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) plays against Notre Dame in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) warms up before playing Missouri during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
11 / 50

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) warms up before playing Missouri during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
12 / 50

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) reacts after UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira (not shown) missed a field goal-attempt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
13 / 50

Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) reacts after UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira (not shown) missed a field goal-attempt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) plays against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 50

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) plays against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) as he throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
15 / 50

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) as he throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
16 / 50

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) lines up against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
17 / 50

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) lines up against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
18 / 50

FILE - Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
19 / 50

Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
20 / 50

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker David Ojabo plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
21 / 50

Michigan linebacker David Ojabo plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon in action against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
22 / 50

Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon in action against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill drops back while defending against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
23 / 50

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill drops back while defending against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) Lines up against Indiana during their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 02, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
24 / 50

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) Lines up against Indiana during their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 02, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (70) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
25 / 50

Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (70) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State receiver Chris Olave plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
26 / 50

Ohio State receiver Chris Olave plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State's Jahan Dotson reacts after scoring a touchdown on a pass reception against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
27 / 50

Penn State's Jahan Dotson reacts after scoring a touchdown on a pass reception against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann plays during an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
28 / 50

Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann plays during an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (67) plays against Memphis during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
29 / 50

Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (67) plays against Memphis during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
30 / 50

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia linebacker Quay Walker plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
31 / 50

Georgia linebacker Quay Walker plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) looks at the sideline during the half of an NCAA college football game, against Boston College Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
32 / 50

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) looks at the sideline during the half of an NCAA college football game, against Boston College Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Hakim Wright Sr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) breaks free for a first down against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
33 / 50

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) breaks free for a first down against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
34 / 50

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) rolls out to pass during an NCAA college Football game against Troy on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
35 / 50

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) rolls out to pass during an NCAA college Football game against Troy on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) scrambles against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
36 / 50

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) scrambles against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) reacts after recovering a Miami fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
37 / 50

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) reacts after recovering a Miami fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
38 / 50

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) carries the ball up field during an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
39 / 50

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) carries the ball up field during an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) rushes the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
40 / 50

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) rushes the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (78) blocks against Ohio State in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
41 / 50

Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (78) blocks against Ohio State in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) in action during an NCAA football game against the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 18, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
42 / 50

Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) in action during an NCAA football game against the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 18, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (8) during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Statesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
43 / 50

South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (8) during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Statesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) lines up against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
44 / 50

Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) lines up against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary lines up against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
45 / 50

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary lines up against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely runs for a touchdown against Arkansas State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Jonesboro, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
46 / 50

Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely runs for a touchdown against Arkansas State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Jonesboro, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) covers a play against Samford during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
47 / 50

Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) covers a play against Samford during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team offensive lineman Max Mitchell of Louisiana (73) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
48 / 50

American Team offensive lineman Max Mitchell of Louisiana (73) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
49 / 50

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
50 / 50

Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
