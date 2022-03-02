Scott Fitterer: Search for a quarterback is "open"

"We're still open to Cam," Fitterer said. "But again, we want to have that conversation with him directly."

Regardless of the options, the reality in the NFL is that you either have a quarterback capable of taking you far in the playoffs, or you're looking for one. And it's clear they're still looking.

"It's definitely nice when you have one," Fitterer said. "You can sleep better at night. It's not like you can't win a Super Bowl with a good starting quarterback. You don't need to have the elite guy. And I think you've seen that over time. But you need to surround them with players that can compensate for maybe some of their weaknesses – maybe some receivers or running back or an offensive line where you can protect him more.

"I think it's great to have stars. And these elite quarterbacks, they're fun to watch. But I think there's ways you can go about if you don't have one, compensating for that. It is harder. Everyone wants that No. 1 guy. I'd love to have that, but we'll see where that goes."

Needing to find a long-term answer at left tackle (which the Panthers haven't enjoyed since Jordan Gross retired after the 2013 season) would also help, which creates a choice when it comes to the draft. Deciding between a rookie quarterback like Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett or Liberty's Malik Willis has to be balanced against dipping into a deep group of cornerstone tackles.

"It's going to be best available," Fitterer said of the choice with the sixth overall pick. "We went into this offseason with an emphasis on the offensive line. We see a lot of different options through free agency and through the draft, how we can address the offensive line, as well as quarterback.