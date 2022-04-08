Ask The Old Guy: More options at the top

----------------------------------------------------------

Any chance you can get Jordan Gross to convince Bradley Bozeman to bring back the O-Line RV club for Training Camp? Also, among the offensive linemen (new and existing), who would be the best tap dancer? The best standup comedian? The best hockey player? — Paul, Wilmington, NC

This is inspired Paul, on many levels.

Former center Jeff Mitchell was actually the originator, bringing his Winnebago to Spartanburg and turning it into an offensive line meeting room. Gross followed suit a few years later, because spreading wisdom from the older generation to the kids is what people are supposed to do.

Bozeman feels like a potential next link in this chain.

Bozeman seems comfortable living in a house now after being based out of an RV when he was a rookie, but I bet someone could talk him into a cameo. He also seems like the kind of guy who would drag the other guys in there with him, and ultimately, that was the point. It was a place to get away from the crowd, but also to bond. A safe space, if you will.

We could all use more of those.

And now that the league has announced that locker rooms should be open to the media again this year (allow me to digress), there's a better chance of finding out who the funny ones and the best skaters are. Locker room access is one of those things a lot of fans misunderstand, because it sounds weird to talk to players while they're changing before practices or after games. But having access gives you a chance to have an extended conversation with guys, build relationships, and develop a better understanding of the subject material than you can at a press conference podium or on a Zoom call.

That's good for media outlets like this one, but it's also good for the players themselves, as it gives them more of a chance to build a brand, or set the stage for future opportunities. Guys like Greg Olsen were always among the most available and most accessible for reporters in the locker room, and being a de facto spokesman for the team for a lot of years gave Greg a lot of reps at talking. And now that he's become very good at talking about football on television, it's clear that those reps were of some use to him as well.

It doesn't have to be the imposition some people think it is, and ultimately, it's good for you, the fan, because it connects you more closely to the players you support.