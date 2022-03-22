Bradley Bozeman rolling into town with a plan

"We hit it off and have been friends ever since," Bozeman said. "When I saw the news, I texted him congratulations, and then we ended up here. I'm excited to play next to him; it's going to be a fun time."

Bozeman's already lived a colorful life. During his rookie season, he and his wife bought an RV for travel and eventually just moved into it. They also used it to travel the country and speak to school groups about their anti-bullying message. During their time in Baltimore, they also got involved with groups dealing with food insecurity in communities.

He's still learning his way around Charlotte, but he's already thinking about what he could do here.

That includes competing for a starting job, and making his mark on his new team.

"I've always been willing to bet on myself," Bozeman said. "I know what kind of work I can do. I know I'm going to walk out there and leave everything on the field.