Get to know lineman Bradley Bozeman

Mar 19, 2022 at 04:01 PM
CHARLOTTE - New Panthers offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman comes to Carolina after four seasons (2018-21) in Baltimore where he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 Draft out of Alabama.

Don't hear his name much

Announcers often say that the best offensive linemen are the ones you don't hear about. Moving to center from guard in 2021, Bozeman was called for just one penalty for the Ravens, the fewest for centers playing over 80 percent of the snaps in the NFL. He was flagged for just three penalties in 2020.

According to PFF, Bozeman's blocking efficiency of 98.2 (three sacks allowed) tied for sixth-best among qualified centers in 2021.

But maybe you have

Bozeman made headlines after his first season in the NFL for purchasing an RV for traveling in the offseason...and then moving in.

Bradley and wife, Nikki, saw an opportunity to save money each month with an NFL future uncertain and the newlyweds got to know each other pretty well.

"There's not a lot of hiding," Bradley told ESPN in 2020. "We definitely grew in our relationship. You got to learn how to work through things pretty quickly, and it was such a fun time though. I wouldn't change it for the world."

The Bozemans have since used the RV to travel around the country spreading a message of anti-bullying.

Bozeman's Foundation

The Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation began as a personal quest to help kids combat bullying after they were both bullied as children.

They used the RV to travel to different communities around the country and speak to children and schools about their life journeys and the pain of bullying.

As they came to know their city of Baltimore and saw all of the issues that faced children in underserved communities, they began working to help end food insecurity, knowing how much circumstance can lead to so many other problems.

Bozeman was the Ravens' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award and he's used his platforms to constantly connect with fans and lend an authentic voice to the issues so important to him.

Family Partnership

Bradley proposed to his wife, Nikki, on the field after winning the national championship with Alabama in January 2018.

She has been a critical part of his life, on the field and off, ever since.

The Bozeman family were in full force on Friday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium, ready to make an impact on their next home.

Bozemans

