Panthers agree to terms with center Bradley Bozeman

The Panthers picked up another quality offensive line piece Friday, as they continue to build up front.
The Panthers have agreed to terms with Ravens center Bradley Bozeman on a one-year deal.
Bozeman has started 48 games the last three seasons for the Ravens, at left guard in 2019 and 2020, and at center in 2021.
The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder could immediately offer competition for incumbent center Pat Elflein, but also gives them more size and versatility as they reconfigure the line.
They've already agreed to terms with former Rams right guard Austin Corbett, as they've put an emphasis on improving the offensive line.
Bozeman, originally a sixth-round pick from Alabama, was the starting center on a national championship team there.
See photos of Bradley Bozeman from his four seasons (2018-21) with the Ravens.