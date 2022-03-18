Panthers agree to terms with center Bradley Bozeman

Mar 18, 2022 at 03:57 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
bozeman_16x9

The Panthers picked up another quality offensive line piece Friday, as they continue to build up front.

The Panthers have agreed to terms with Ravens center ﻿Bradley Bozeman﻿ on a one-year deal.

Bozeman has started 48 games the last three seasons for the Ravens, at left guard in 2019 and 2020, and at center in 2021.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder could immediately offer competition for incumbent center Pat Elflein﻿, but also gives them more size and versatility as they reconfigure the line.

They've already agreed to terms with former Rams right guard Austin Corbett﻿, as they've put an emphasis on improving the offensive line.

Bozeman, originally a sixth-round pick from Alabama, was the starting center on a national championship team there.

Best of Bradley Bozeman through the years

See photos of Bradley Bozeman from his four seasons (2018-21) with the Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77) plays in an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77) plays in an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77) plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77) plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)

Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99), Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99), Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman (77) looks to block Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman (77) looks to block Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle David Sharpe (62), guard Kevin Zeitler (70) and center Bradley Bozeman (77) line up before a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle David Sharpe (62), guard Kevin Zeitler (70) and center Bradley Bozeman (77) line up before a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman (77) in action against Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman (77) in action against Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) blocks during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) blocks during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) blocks during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) blocks during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77) during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77) during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) defends during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Larry French)
Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) defends during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Larry French)

Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) prepares to snap the ball during a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) prepares to snap the ball during a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) defends against Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Larry French)
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) defends against Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Larry French)

Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman (77) and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (78) look to block Cleveland Browns defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman (77) and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (78) look to block Cleveland Browns defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs with the ball before being tackled by Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland (20) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. Also on the field is Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77). (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs with the ball before being tackled by Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland (20) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. Also on the field is Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77). (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77) blocks during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77) blocks during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77) blocks during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77) blocks during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)

