Scott Fitterer Q and A: On draft plans, and recovering on the fly

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Something about being next to the ocean can make you reflective.

So as Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer sat poolside at The Breakers resort, overlooking the Atlantic and steps away from the NFL's annual meeting, he talked about the last year-plus of his life, when he took over a personnel department of strangers, and began the work of building a team.

But for all the moments of significant change he's already seen, he thought back to breakfast a couple of Fridays ago.

He and head coach Matt Rhule and assistant general manager Dan Morgan sat around a round table in the team's cafeteria at Bank of America Stadium on March 18, talking about what was next after the team's pursuit of quarterback Deshaun Watson. They sketched out the basics of a plan, went upstairs to their offices, got owner David Tepper and vice president of football administration Samir Suleiman on the phone, and quickly went to work moving on — in a big way. Hours later, star receiver DJ Moore was signed to a three-year contract extension, keeping a key piece of the future in-house, and lowering his salary cap number to help create more flexibility. It was part of a day that saw them add three other players (defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis﻿, punter Johnny Hekker﻿, and center Bradley Bozeman﻿), followed the next morning by a new three-year deal for cornerback Donte Jackson﻿.

In short, they did a lot of work, important work, and they did it quickly.

"That morning, after Deshaun said no, Matt and Dan and I were sitting around the cafeteria, and it was an attitude of, 'OK, what do we want to do? Let's go get DJ done,'" Fitterer said. "It was like, 'Let's go do this today, let's go kick ass, let's turn the page.' And that kind of set the tone. So instead of it being a negative not getting Deshaun, the whole narrative changed.