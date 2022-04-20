What They're Thinking: Houston Texans picking third overall

Offseason moves: Sending Watson to Cleveland for a package including three first-rounders was a big start, a major change of direction for the Texans after leaving the former first-round quarterback inactive all of last season.

They also hired coach Lovie Smith after the one-year stint of David Culley, and he appears inclined to proceed with quarterback Davis Mills, the 2021 third-rounder who looked capable at times last year.

If they're sincere in that desire, they have even more flexibility in this draft, and could use one of those top picks on a big-time receiving target to help Mills grow.

Possible clues: They did move on from Watson, but the Texans didn't make all the moves they could have.

They had the opportunity to trade left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who has two years left on his contract and was an attractive commodity to other needy teams. Discussions were held, but the Texans have chosen (so far) to retain one of the top players at his position.

They also extended wide receiver Brandin Cooks rather than trade him at a time when receivers are out there getting premium deals.

Do they need a quarterback? Maybe, but they're not acting like it. Mills may not be a flashy name-brand, but he played ably (16 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 88.8 passer rating) in a difficult situation last year.

How they impact the Panthers: As with the Jaguars and franchise-tagged left tackle Cam Robinson, the continued presence of Tunsil could be viewed as a reason not to draft a top tackle such as Ickey Ekwonu or Evan Neal. But they ought to consider the option, and strengthen what has been a suspect line even when times were better there.

Otherwise, they'd likely lean defense with the third pick, and have the opportunity to collect a game-changer there.