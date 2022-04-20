What They're Thinking: Houston Texans picking third overall

This week, we're going to take a look inside the heads — or at least inside the rosters and offseasons — of the five teams currently picking ahead of the Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft. What they've done and will do will impact what the Panthers are able to do at No. 6, so it's better to know the landscape ahead of time. Monday we started with the Jaguars at No. 1, and discussed the Lions at No. 2 on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE — The Texans made the biggest move of the offseason so far, and have the opportunity to continue to shake up the draft.

After trading quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Texans have 11 total picks, including a pair of first-rounders.

With the bounty of picks the next few years, the Texans have the opportunity to rebuild a team in a hurry, and they need to after seeing so many franchise cornerstones leave in recent years (including DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt).

What they need: Coming off back-to-back four-win seasons, the list is not a short one.

They could use a lot of stuff, so having all the extra picks (they got three first-rounders from the Browns) is helpful.

Specifically, they need a pass-rusher and a lot of defensive help. There's plenty of it, and the Texans ought to be positioned to check off a big box — whether that's the second or third defensive end, or the top corner or safety, or any number of avenues.

And with the third and 13th overall picks in the first round, they're positioned to land some key pieces. Those multiple picks also give them the liberty to make deals if they want, and they'll likely be a popular call in pre-draft trade discussions. They have five of the top 80 picks overall.

Offseason moves: Sending Watson to Cleveland for a package including three first-rounders was a big start, a major change of direction for the Texans after leaving the former first-round quarterback inactive all of last season.

They also hired coach Lovie Smith after the one-year stint of David Culley, and he appears inclined to proceed with quarterback Davis Mills, the 2021 third-rounder who looked capable at times last year.

If they're sincere in that desire, they have even more flexibility in this draft, and could use one of those top picks on a big-time receiving target to help Mills grow.

Possible clues: They did move on from Watson, but the Texans didn't make all the moves they could have.

They had the opportunity to trade left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who has two years left on his contract and was an attractive commodity to other needy teams. Discussions were held, but the Texans have chosen (so far) to retain one of the top players at his position.

They also extended wide receiver Brandin Cooks rather than trade him at a time when receivers are out there getting premium deals.

Do they need a quarterback? Maybe, but they're not acting like it. Mills may not be a flashy name-brand, but he played ably (16 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 88.8 passer rating) in a difficult situation last year.

How they impact the Panthers: As with the Jaguars and franchise-tagged left tackle Cam Robinson, the continued presence of Tunsil could be viewed as a reason not to draft a top tackle such as Ickey Ekwonu or Evan Neal. But they ought to consider the option, and strengthen what has been a suspect line even when times were better there.

Otherwise, they'd likely lean defense with the third pick, and have the opportunity to collect a game-changer there.

And if they take something other than a pass-rusher or a tackle, it pushes one more guy closer to the Panthers at the sixth spot.

Panthers top second and third round draft picks in history

Look back on some of the productive draft picks the Panthers made in the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft all the way back to 1995.

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. was picked in the second round (59th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU. Marshall played in 13 games in his rookie season, tallying 17 receptions for 138 yards.
1 / 27

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. was picked in the second round (59th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU. Marshall played in 13 games in his rookie season, tallying 17 receptions for 138 yards.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Brady Christensen was selected in the third round (70th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU. He played in 16 games with six starts along the line in his rookie season in 2021.
2 / 27

Brady Christensen was selected in the third round (70th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU. He played in 16 games with six starts along the line in his rookie season in 2021.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble was picked in the third round (83rd overall) out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 16 games with 11 starts, making 20 receptions for 180 yards and scoring two total touchdowns.
3 / 27

Tommy Tremble was picked in the third round (83rd overall) out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 16 games with 11 starts, making 20 receptions for 180 yards and scoring two total touchdowns.

Chanelle Smith-Walker
Jeremy Chinn was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He led the Panthers with 106 tackles in 2021, joining Jon Beason and Luke Kuechly as the only players with at least 100 tackles in each of their first two seasons in Carolina.
4 / 27

Jeremy Chinn was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He led the Panthers with 106 tackles in 2021, joining Jon Beason and Luke Kuechly as the only players with at least 100 tackles in each of their first two seasons in Carolina.

Brandon Todd
The Panthers used the 55th overall pick to select cornerback Donte Jackson in the second round of the 2018 draft. Since then, he's ranked second among his draft class with 12 interceptions in four seasons.
5 / 27

The Panthers used the 55th overall pick to select cornerback Donte Jackson in the second round of the 2018 draft. Since then, he's ranked second among his draft class with 12 interceptions in four seasons.

Brandon Todd
In 2017, Carolina drafted wide receiver Curtis Samuel in the second round with the 40th overall pick. From 2017-20, Samuel tallied 2,087 receiving yards, 478 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns.
6 / 27

In 2017, Carolina drafted wide receiver Curtis Samuel in the second round with the 40th overall pick. From 2017-20, Samuel tallied 2,087 receiving yards, 478 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
The Panthers drafted offensive lineman Taylor Moton 64th overall in the second round of the 2017 draft. Moton is one of five NFL players to play 100 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the last four seasons (2018-21).
7 / 27

The Panthers drafted offensive lineman Taylor Moton 64th overall in the second round of the 2017 draft. Moton is one of five NFL players to play 100 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the last four seasons (2018-21).

Brandon Todd
Cornerback James Bradberry was drafted in the second round of the 2016 Draft. He made eight interceptions for the Panthers between 2016-19.
8 / 27

Cornerback James Bradberry was drafted in the second round of the 2016 Draft. He made eight interceptions for the Panthers between 2016-19.

Brandon Todd
Carolina drafted wide receiver Devin Funchess in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. From 2015-18, Funchess tallied 2,233 receiving yards which ranks eighth in franchise history.
9 / 27

Carolina drafted wide receiver Devin Funchess in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. From 2015-18, Funchess tallied 2,233 receiving yards which ranks eighth in franchise history.

Defensive end Kony Ealy was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In Super Bowl 50, Ealy tallied three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
10 / 27

Defensive end Kony Ealy was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In Super Bowl 50, Ealy tallied three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Offensive lineman Trai Turner was selected with 92nd overall pick in the third round of the 2014 draft. Over the next six seasons, Turner made five consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 2015-2019.
11 / 27

Offensive lineman Trai Turner was selected with 92nd overall pick in the third round of the 2014 draft. Over the next six seasons, Turner made five consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 2015-2019.

Brandon Todd
In 2013, the Panthers selected defensive tackle Kawann Short with the 44th overall pick in the second round. His 32.5 career sacks are the most by any Panthers defensive tackle in franchise history.
12 / 27

In 2013, the Panthers selected defensive tackle Kawann Short with the 44th overall pick in the second round. His 32.5 career sacks are the most by any Panthers defensive tackle in franchise history.

Matt Marriott
Carolina drafted safety Charles Godfrey with pick No. 67 in the third round of the 2008 draft. During his seven seasons in Carolina, Godfrey recorded a team-high 11 interceptions, including a career-high five picks in 2010.
13 / 27

Carolina drafted safety Charles Godfrey with pick No. 67 in the third round of the 2008 draft. During his seven seasons in Carolina, Godfrey recorded a team-high 11 interceptions, including a career-high five picks in 2010.

Patrick Semansky/AP
The Panthers drafted center Ryan Kalil No. 59 overall in the second round of the 2007 draft. Kalil spent 12 seasons in Carolina earning five Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro nods.
14 / 27

The Panthers drafted center Ryan Kalil No. 59 overall in the second round of the 2007 draft. Kalil spent 12 seasons in Carolina earning five Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro nods.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
In the third round of the 2007 draft, the Panthers selected defensive Charles Johnson with the 83rd overall pick. After 11 seasons in Carolina, Johnson finished second in franchise history with 67.5 career sacks, including team highs in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014.
15 / 27

In the third round of the 2007 draft, the Panthers selected defensive Charles Johnson with the 83rd overall pick. After 11 seasons in Carolina, Johnson finished second in franchise history with 67.5 career sacks, including team highs in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
In 2006, the Panthers used the No. 58 overall pick to draft defensive back Richard Marshall in the second round. Marshall spent five years in Carolina, where he finished with a team-high 14 interceptions from 2006-2010.
16 / 27

In 2006, the Panthers used the No. 58 overall pick to draft defensive back Richard Marshall in the second round. Marshall spent five years in Carolina, where he finished with a team-high 14 interceptions from 2006-2010.

Paul Jasienski/AP
The Panthers selected linebacker James Anderson with the 88th overall pick in the third round of the 2006 draft. Anderson proved to be a valuable addition to the linebacker corps, twice leading the team in tackles, including a career-high 145 stops in 2011.
17 / 27

The Panthers selected linebacker James Anderson with the 88th overall pick in the third round of the 2006 draft. Anderson proved to be a valuable addition to the linebacker corps, twice leading the team in tackles, including a career-high 145 stops in 2011.

Damian Strohmeyer/AP
The Panthers selected offensive lineman Travelle Wharton in the third round of the 2004 draft with the 94th overall pick. Wharton started 111 of the 115 games he played in over his nine seasons in Carolina, filling in at both guard and tackle.
18 / 27

The Panthers selected offensive lineman Travelle Wharton in the third round of the 2004 draft with the 94th overall pick. Wharton started 111 of the 115 games he played in over his nine seasons in Carolina, filling in at both guard and tackle.

Paul Spinelli/AP
The Panthers drafted Ricky Manning, Jr. No. 82 overall in the third round of the 2003 draft. Manning may not have been with the Panthers for long – just three seasons – but he'll always be remembered for his three-interception game in the NFC Championship in 2003.
19 / 27

The Panthers drafted Ricky Manning, Jr. No. 82 overall in the third round of the 2003 draft. Manning may not have been with the Panthers for long – just three seasons – but he'll always be remembered for his three-interception game in the NFC Championship in 2003.

Paul Spinelli/AP
In 2002, the Panthers used the 34th overall pick to draft running back DeShaun Foster in the second round. Foster led the Panthers in rushing yards each year from 2005-2007, and scored two of Carolina's most memorable post-season touchdowns in the 2003 NFC Championship and Super Bowl 38.
20 / 27

In 2002, the Panthers used the 34th overall pick to draft running back DeShaun Foster in the second round. Foster led the Panthers in rushing yards each year from 2005-2007, and scored two of Carolina's most memorable post-season touchdowns in the 2003 NFC Championship and Super Bowl 38.

Kevin Terrell/AP
The Panthers selected linebacker Will Witherspoon with the No. 73 overall pick in the third round of the 2002 draft. Witherspoon was part of a dominant group of linebackers during his four years Carolina, finishing with a team-high 342 tackles in that stretch.
21 / 27

The Panthers selected linebacker Will Witherspoon with the No. 73 overall pick in the third round of the 2002 draft. Witherspoon was part of a dominant group of linebackers during his four years Carolina, finishing with a team-high 342 tackles in that stretch.

Paul Spinelli/AP
The Panthers drafted defensive tackle Kris Jenkins in the second round with the No. 44 overall pick in 2001. Jenkins earned three Pro Bowl and two All-Pro nods in Carolina, where he helped the Panthers establish one of the most fearsome defensive fronts in the NFL.
22 / 27

The Panthers drafted defensive tackle Kris Jenkins in the second round with the No. 44 overall pick in 2001. Jenkins earned three Pro Bowl and two All-Pro nods in Carolina, where he helped the Panthers establish one of the most fearsome defensive fronts in the NFL.

Rusty Kennedy/AP
With the 74th overall pick in the third round of the 2001 draft, the Panthers selected wide receiver Steve Smith, and the rest is history. Smith finished his 16-year career with 14,731 receiving yards to rank eighth all-time in the NFL. During his 13 years in Carolina, Smith made five Pro Bowl appearances and earned All-Pro honors twice. He was selected to the Panthers Hall of Honor in 2019.
23 / 27

With the 74th overall pick in the third round of the 2001 draft, the Panthers selected wide receiver Steve Smith, and the rest is history. Smith finished his 16-year career with 14,731 receiving yards to rank eighth all-time in the NFL. During his 13 years in Carolina, Smith made five Pro Bowl appearances and earned All-Pro honors twice. He was selected to the Panthers Hall of Honor in 2019.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
The Panthers drafted safety Deon Grant in the second round of the 2000 draft with the 57th overall pick. Grant only spent three years in Carolina, but during that stretch he started all 52 games the Panthers played, and led the team with 11 interceptions over that period.
24 / 27

The Panthers drafted safety Deon Grant in the second round of the 2000 draft with the 57th overall pick. Grant only spent three years in Carolina, but during that stretch he started all 52 games the Panthers played, and led the team with 11 interceptions over that period.

Scott Boehm/AP
In the 1999 draft, the Panthers used the No. 38 overall pick to select defensive end Mike Rucker in the second round. Rucker spent nine years in Carolina, where he finished his career third on the Panthers all-time sack list with 55.5 sacks.
25 / 27

In the 1999 draft, the Panthers used the No. 38 overall pick to select defensive end Mike Rucker in the second round. Rucker spent nine years in Carolina, where he finished his career third on the Panthers all-time sack list with 55.5 sacks.

Paul Spinelli/AP
In 1997, the Panthers drafted safety Mike Minter in the second round with the 56th overall pick. Minter spent 10 seasons leading Carolina from the secondary, where he totaled 594 tackles in that stretch and ranks fourth all-time in franchise history in interceptions.
26 / 27

In 1997, the Panthers drafted safety Mike Minter in the second round with the 56th overall pick. Minter spent 10 seasons leading Carolina from the secondary, where he totaled 594 tackles in that stretch and ranks fourth all-time in franchise history in interceptions.

Allen Kee/AP
The Panthers selected wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 1996 draft. Muhammad spent 11 years in Carolina over two separate stints, and still ranks second in franchise history in receiving yards (9,255) and touchdowns (50).
27 / 27

The Panthers selected wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 1996 draft. Muhammad spent 11 years in Carolina over two separate stints, and still ranks second in franchise history in receiving yards (9,255) and touchdowns (50).

Greg Trott/AP
