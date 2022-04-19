Ben McAdoo sees "avenue to win" on offense

— On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Phil Snow's job was complicated by the loss of outside linebacker Haason Reddick in free agency. After an 11.0-sack season, Reddick signed with the Eagles early in the open market.

But Snow mentioned a variety of names that he'd use to try to manufacture pressure on the other side from defensive end Brian Burns. The Panthers re-signed outside linebacker Frankie Luvu and defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr., and Snow mentioned alternative options including Shaq Thompson and Jeremy Chinn as well.

"Well, we still have a lot of people that can rush off the edge," Snow said. "Even like (free agent pickup) Cory Littleton came in, he's a really a good edge-rusher. We still have Frankie Luvu, we have other guys, Shaq is good off the edge, Jeremy is good off the edge. So we're just going to have to be a little more creative in how we rush the ones side. We brought Marquis back to rush off the edge. We still have a lot of capable people of getting pressure.

"I love Haason; I'm proud of him, we had him in college, and I'm glad for him. But we have a lot of good players here that we can still get pressure off the edge with. We just have to be creative with how we do it."

While he didn't mention defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos among that group, he did say the third-year end had a chance to make more of an impact as an edge player on early downs and an interior rusher on third downs.