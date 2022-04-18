Panthers get back to work on Monday

CHARLOTTE - Panthers players returned to Bank of America Stadium on Monday for the first day of the voluntary offseason program.

The first phase, which covers the next two weeks, is limited to strength and conditioning work and meetings with coaches.

Later this spring, they'll move on to more football-specific work on the field, and eventually into 10 days of organized team activities (OTAs), which won't feature live contact, but can include 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.

That final phase also includes the mandatory minicamp, which the Panthers will hold June 14-16.